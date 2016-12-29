Netanyahu to be Investigated
Netanyahu is to be investigated for bribery and fraud.
It appears to have something to do with the purchase of submarines that the military and minister of defence at the time didn’t want. It also has to do with 1 million euro that came from a French businessman.
If convicted I wonder if Bibi would be sharing a cell with Olmert.
Earlier this month, Zionist Union MK Erel Margalit and Eldad Yaniv, a lawyer and Labor party activist, petitioned the High Court of Justice to demand the Attorney General answer why had not yet opened an investigation despite what they called “overwhelming evidence.”