Do watch this moving message from Mohamed El Bachiri, as he reflects on the loss of his wife, Loubna Lafquiri, and offers a message of love, understanding and tolerance. He calls for a:

Jihad that knows no hatred, as hatred is a heavy burden which blackens our hearts, I mean the truest, noblest, most beautiful battle for Muslims who oppose terror. This jihad inspires us to go to our brother who is different, to smile at him, understand him and show him our empathy.This jihad loves in order to exist, seeks to embrace, to extinguish resentment and does not impose its truth.

You can read a profile of Loubna here.