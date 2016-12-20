Main menu:

Jerk of the Year

Gene, December 20th 2016, 3:43 pm

The obvious choice is that notoriously sore winner the President-elect of the United States.

(Note: Millions of people did not vote illegally.) But wait… there’s a late entry.

Update From Lucy Lips:

I’ve never heard of Jody before Gene let me know about his antics in Golders. Jody has an interesting Twitter account. He’s only liked two things, one is a website where women force men to drink semen. Twitter strikes me as a really public place to show off all your fetishes but then again is it really crass compared to admitting you like Lowkey?

