The obvious choice is that notoriously sore winner the President-elect of the United States.

In addition to winning the Electoral College in a landslide, I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2016

(Note: Millions of people did not vote illegally.) But wait… there’s a late entry.

That moment when you drive through Golders Green playing Lowkey’s Free Palestine at full blast. JM — Jody McIntyre (@jodylmcintyre) December 8, 2016

Update From Lucy Lips:

I’ve never heard of Jody before Gene let me know about his antics in Golders. Jody has an interesting Twitter account. He’s only liked two things, one is a website where women force men to drink semen. Twitter strikes me as a really public place to show off all your fetishes but then again is it really crass compared to admitting you like Lowkey?