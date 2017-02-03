Main menu:

Is Trump “betraying” Israel too?

Gene, February 3rd 2017, 9:14 pm

It may be couched in the gentlest possible terms, but the Trump administration’s statement that new or expanded settlements in the West Bank “may not be helpful” in achieving peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians is really no different from what the Obama administration and other administrations before that were saying in somewhat stronger language.

The Washington Post reports:

The apparent genesis of the statement was a story in Thursday’s Jerusalem Post, which quoted an unnamed senior administration official telling Netanyahu’s government to stop a spree of housing construction approved since Trump’s inauguration, lest it interfere with Trump’s plans to work toward a peace plan.

I suspect that however it was phrased, the statement came as a nasty shock to Netanyahu and his rightwing allies, who thought that with the election of Trump, they were finally free from American scrutiny.

I also appreciated UN ambassador Nikki Haley’s statement that the United States would not lift sanctions against Russia until it stopped destabilizing Ukraine and pulled troops out of Crimea.

We do want to better our relations with Russia,” she said in her first remarks to an open session of the United Nations Security Council. “However, the dire situation in eastern Ukraine is one that demands clear and strong condemnation of Russian actions.”

I hope Trump– who has yet to utter a critical word publicly about Vladimir Putin– stands by these words. And I hope Putin was unpleasantly surprised.

On the other hand…

Bawling out the prime minister of Australia? “Light-heartedly” threatening to invade Mexico? Virtually everything else he has done since January 20? Trump has a long way to go before I consider him to have risen above the level of pathetic and dangerous failure.

Update: Again, on the other hand…

Keywords: Israel/Palestine, Trump.

Corbyn’s Going to Israel?

Lucy Lips, February 3rd 2017, 1:48 pm

It seems that Jeremy Corbyn has decided to pack his bags and take a trip to the Holy Land!

After briefing Corbyn personally the erstwhile PA ambassador to the UK Manuel Hassassian promptly boasted of the meet on the Palestine Mission website.

It was (un)surprising that after constantly saying how happy he is to talk to people with whom he profoundly disagrees there was no mention of a briefing from the Israeli embassy nor any sign of coordination between the Labour Party and Israel in ensuring Corbyn’s supposed Spring trip to the Middle East goes smoothly. In fact Corbyn called on Theresa May to launch an inquiry into the allegations that somehow the Israeli embassy were attempting to subvert democracy in the UK.

Oh well good to know that Corbyn will be away from the UK for a few days…perhaps he’ll be able to arrange a meeting with some of his friends from Hamas while he’s there.

Keywords: Uncategorized.

Trump, Yiannopoulos and Berkeley

Sarah AB, February 3rd 2017, 6:53 am

President Trump – whose latest exploits include using a prayer breakfast to discuss Celebrity Apprentice ratings, cutting white supremacism from a counter-extremism programme and lashing out at that well known enemy of the free world, Malcom Turnbull – has now moved his sights to U. C. Berkeley. Even by Trumpian standards it’s hard to see how the University can be blamed for its conduct over the cancelled speech by alt-right leaning provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos.

Yiannopoulos was invited to speak by Berkeley College Republicans.  The University’s response seemed perfectly reasonable, particularly in a US context:

“While we realize that the presence of certain speakers is likely to upset some members of our campus community, University policy, principles of intellectual and academic freedom, and the U.S. Constitution require that students and faculty members retain the right to invite individuals onto campus to participate,” Mogulof said in an email.

However yesterday events took a dramatic turn. 150 masked activists descended on Berkeley and engaged in violent demonstrations against Yiannopoulos. A fire was started and several people seem to have been assaulted. Rocks and molotov cocktails were thrown and windows were broken.  Here you can see a woman being attacked with pepper spray. Faced with this alarming situation, the university authorities decided they couldn’t allow the speech to go ahead.  Substantial preparations had been made in order to provide adequate security for this event, but the threat to people’s safety meant that the UC Police Department felt it had no choice but to evacuate Yiannopoulos. The university strongly condemned the violent methods of protestors:

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms the violence and unlawful behavior that was on display and deeply regret that those tactics will now overshadow the efforts to engage in legitimate and lawful protest against the performer’s presence and perspectives,” UC Berkeley said in a statement.

Trump’s response was to threaten to pull UC Berkeley’s funding (Edit: he doesn’t have the power to do this).

It’s quite wrong to say that U. C. Berkeley tried to limit free speech – instead it seems to have tried its best to promote it.  It’s even more wrong – it’s bizarre – to claim that the university practiced violence.

Keywords: Freedom of Expression, Stateside.

I Remember When

Marc Goldberg, February 1st 2017, 9:38 pm

In 2003 Tel Aviv was filled with tiny little restaurants selling Thai noodles in baguettes. Everyone had long hair. Those recently released from the army did everything they could to make their hair grow longer, faster just to show that they weren’t in it anymore.

It was a time when Shenkin was a cramped street filled with little kiosks selling every different kind of equipment a weed smoker could wish for. The unmistakable smell of the now sort of legal plant emanated from the apartments leaning over what was then a narrow road. But people still said Shenkin wasn’t like it was once, in the 1970s.

Beri Sacharoff visited army units then (and now) to play his latest hits, the Dag Nachash had just released a new album, their second. It was being blasted from CD players everywhere.

Chilling on the beach was almost a political decision. A decision not to be afraid. You couldn’t help yourself from making a tactical decision as to where to sit on the bus, where was the best place to be sitting if a bomber did come?

The Dizengoff Centre was open for business. A couple of border guard jeeps sat outside. On Friday nights the kibbutz parties were the place to be, somewhere in the middle of nowhere there was always a party. Alcohol was free with only a 20nis cover charge to get in.

Mike’s Place had been bombed and had recovered. Some of the victims never would. Some people went there just because it had been hit. A friend introduced me to Ehud Banai’s music. The wistful sounds from the album Karov will always remind me of that time.

I ate my first malabi on the beach of Tel Baruch but mispronounced it as mabli. I fell asleep on the sands near the sea, a friend dropped a medusa next to my head I chased him down.

I rented an apartment on Ben Yehuda Street Tel Aviv for the princely sum of $350 a month. Property rent was still done in dollars.

Tzvika Pick played at the Bima and the army got us tickets. I downed a half glass of whiskey before the show and somehow we all found ourselves dancing on stage with him before being gently ushered off by his backing group.

Hangar 17 was a club in a rundown part of the port that was hip for that reason. People still used the word hip. They didn’t really.

I remember when the present was king and the future irrelevant. Living for today because tomorrow might not come. Coffee tasted better, weed and hashish were plentiful and consequences irrelevant. I remember being arrested by Military Police at Savidor Station for not having enough polish on my boots. I went into a shop and couldn’t understand why they looked at me funny when I asked for galhatz.

I remember the world I once knew and marvel on how much it has changed. I look around and marvel at how much I have changed. Those times I understood what was going on around me.

These times less so.

Keywords: Uncategorized.

Board of Deputies’ statement on combating anti-Muslim hatred

Sarah AB, January 31st 2017, 8:27 pm

In recent evidence submitted to the Home Affairs Select Committee, the BoD affirms its strong opposition to anti-Muslim bigotry, and its commitment to joint work on tackling hate crime:

While antisemitism and anti-Muslim hatred differ significantly in their histories and manifestations, we recognise that efforts to tackle both will only reach their full potential when minority communities including Jews and Muslims work in partnership.

In the past the BoD has opposed the Swiss minaret ban and distanced itself from the EDL’s  pro-Israel stance. More recently it has spoken out agsinst Kelvin Mackenzie’s attack on Channel 4 news presenter Fatima Manji and of course against the travel bans imposed by Trump.

The BoD also  supports the work of Tell MAMA in countering anti-Muslim bigotry – Tell MAMA consistently opposes antisemitism and has collaborated with the CST in their work on hate crime; this is noted by the BoD as ‘a prime example of the kind of partnership that is needed to tackle hate crime in all its forms.’

However the BoD is critical of the approach taken by MEND – Muslim Engagement and Development – to tackling bigotry.

We remain greatly disturbed by statements attributed to MEND such as one by its CEO Sufiyan Ismail, in which he claimed that “in 300 years the Israeli lobby has not lost a vote in Parliament”[6]. Given that the state of Israel has only existed since 1948, the “Israeli lobby” in this quote can only be a synonym for British Jews, of which Ismail celebrates that “they were battered, absolutely battered”.

While we have met representatives of MEND in the past, we would not intentionally meet with the organisation again until we are confident that it intends to promote a positive relationship towards Jews, the Jewish community and communal bodies and stands unequivocally opposed to extremism. As matters stand at present we are unable to work with MEND on any projects, and recommend that others look for alternative partners – such as Tell MAMA - in the work of combatting anti-Muslim hatred.

More positively, there are plenty of examples of the communities working together on issues of joint concern. Last month at Limmud Jewish and Muslim activists explored ways of tackling hate crime together, and Jonathan Arkush, the BoD President, has recently visited a mosque in Bradford in order to help promote good communal relations.

Keywords: Anti Muslim Bigotry, antisemitism.

Travel Ban Trumps

Libby T, January 31st 2017, 10:48 am

Obviously President Donald Trump’s much-publicised travel ban is unfairly broad and most likely ineffective, and even more likely a cynical attempt to play an easy hand to populism. That may go without saying. Even so, it is slightly odd, though not surprising, that the ban is being portrayed not as ‘halting travel from 7 named countries’ but as a “Muslim ban” when there are at least 50 Muslim-majority countries in the world and of course significant Muslim populations in many more and these are not covered by the ban. So, wrong-headed and unjust as it is, it is not a “Muslim ban” at all.

But this is a minor point and not a particularly interesting one. The one that interests me more is this one: Of the 7 countries named – Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen – six of them ban travel and/or  immigration by Jews. Some specifically name Israel – and this includes anyone born in Israel, or has an Israeli visa, or has their passport stamped by Israel – but their policies far more resemble a ban on Jewish travelers and immigrants than Trump’s policy can be called a “Muslim ban”.

Yet I don’t recall anyone ever protesting in Trafalgar Square about this. What’s more, in defending the apparent rights of people from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Sudan, Syria and Yemen to the USA, I have yet to hear anyone even mention that these countries have their own Trumpesque travel bans actually directed at a religious minority.

Perhaps these people simply don’t know. Well, somebody should tell them. Of course, two wrongs never make a right, but there are at least two words for those who selectively target inequities. ‘Unprincipled’ is one.

Keywords: Trump.

Leninist named to National Security Council

Gene, January 30th 2017, 4:38 pm

No, it’s not some sort of conservative fever dream about a Democratic administration. It’s not the wishful thinking of the Socialist Workers Party. It really happened.

[T]he defining moment for [Stephen K.] Bannon came Saturday night in the form of an executive order giving the rumpled right-wing agitator a full seat on the “principals committee” of the National Security Council — while downgrading the roles of the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the director of national intelligence, who will now attend only when the council is considering issues in their direct areas of responsibilities. It is a startling elevation of a political adviser, to a status alongside the secretaries of state and defense, and over the president’s top military and intelligence advisers.

In theory, the move put Mr. Bannon, a former Navy surface warfare officer, admiral’s aide, investment banker, Hollywood producer and Breitbart News firebrand, on the same level as his friend, Michael T. Flynn, the national security adviser, a former Pentagon intelligence chief who was Mr. Trump’s top adviser on national security issues before a series of missteps reduced his influence.

Why do I call Bannon a Leninist? Because that’s what he called himself.

At The Daily Beast last August, Ronald Radosh wrote about a conversation with Bannon in 2013:

[W]e had a long talk about his approach to politics. He never called himself a “populist” or an “American nationalist,” as so many think of him today. “I’m a Leninist,” Bannon proudly proclaimed.

Shocked, I asked him what he meant.

“Lenin,” he answered, “wanted to destroy the state, and that’s my goal too. I want to bring everything crashing down, and destroy all of today’s establishment.” Bannon was employing Lenin’s strategy for Tea Party populist goals. He included in that group the Republican and Democratic Parties, as well as the traditional conservative press.

I emailed Bannon last week recalling our conversation, telling him that I planned to write about it and asking him if he wanted to comment on or correct my account of it. He responded:

“I don’t remember meeting you and don’t remember the conversation. And as u can tell from the past few days I am not doing media.”

Of course Bannon didn’t deny it. Of course he said it. Radosh is a former Communist and former New Leftist who renounced Communism and the New Left, and became a favorite of conservatives. What reason would he have for fabricating this?

Keywords: Trump.

Freedom of thought on trial in France

Cross-Post, January 30th 2017, 8:28 am

This is a cross post by Lyn Julius from The Times of Israel

Wednesday 25 January 2017 will go down as a sad day in the annals of the French Republic. It was the day when France’s freedom of thought and expression went on trial: one of France’s leading historians, Georges Bensoussan, 64, was hauled up before a criminal court accused of ‘incitement to hatred.’

Arraigned against him was the Collective Against Islamophobia in France, together with various other ‘anti-racism’ groups. The hearing went on for a gruelling 12 hours. At the end, a weary Bensoussan announced: ‘for the first time in my life I am having thoughts of leaving the country.’

The drama had begun 18 months earlier. During a TV discussion broadcast on 10 October 2015, Repliques, Bensoussan commented that France could not hope to integrate its Maghrebi immigrants unless it recognised that these immigrants imbibe antisemitism ‘with their mother’s milk’.

Georges Bensoussan, the son of Moroccan Jews, is one of France’s leading historians and editorial director at the Holocaust Memorial in Paris.  The author of an 800-page volume on the uprooting of Jews from Arab countries, Juifs en pays Arabes: le grand deracinement 1850-1975, he claims that he was merely paraphrasing the words of a ‘brave’ Algerian sociologist, Smain Laachar. “Everyone knows it but nobody will say it,” Laachar had declared of Arab/Muslim antisemitism.

Laachar has since denied having said or written this ‘ignominy’. He said it was outrageous for Bensoussan to have claimed that antisemitism was transmitted by blood. To accusations that he is ‘essentialising’ against all Arabs, Bensoussan has countered that Arab antisemitism was not transmitted biologically but culturally:

Every Arab family knows it. It would be monumental hypocrisy not to see that such antisemitism begins at home… People are being selectively indignant. In France today, a section of young French youth of Maghrebi extraction is having trouble integrating and the old prejudices in North African Muslim culture are being revived — conspiracy theories centered around the Jew, aggravated by the fact that the Jewish community has been successful in France.

Bensoussan has charged his critics with ‘intellectual terrorism’. So-called human rights and anti-racist groups had been co-opted in the Islamist struggle to intimidate those who swim against the tide of political correctness. It was notable that the journalist Mohamed Sifaoui, who had, in the past, inveighed against Islamism had, on this occasion, turned devil’s advocate.  He reproached Bensoussan of ignoring the positive aspects of Arab-Jewish interaction. Instead of building bridges, the historian was tearing them down.

But Bensoussan has his prominent supporters. Alain Finkielkraut, presenter of Repliques, was a witness. Written testimony from Boualem Sansal, the outspoken Algerian author of An unfinished business, was read out.

Some have likened the Bensoussan trial to that of Galileo, whose discovery that the earth revolves round the sun put him on a collision course with established orthodoxy. It is a carbon-copy of the barely-reported case brought against the philosopher Pascal Bruckner in 2015. Bruckner had called for a file to be opened on certain groups he claimed were collaborators with Islamist terrorism. He was acquitted.

Even if Bensoussan wins the case — the verdict will be announced in March — anyone who  states politically-unpalatable fact clearly runs the risk of falling foul of the ‘thought police’. Freedom of expression all too easily can become ‘hate speech’ in France today. The Bensoussan case is another attempt to shut down debate. It’s not the first. And it probably won’t be the last.

Keywords: Uncategorized.

Obama pioneered both the ‘Muslim ban’ and ‘extreme vetting’. Trump made it news.

Guest Post, January 30th 2017, 7:44 am

This is a guest post by Mehrdad Amanpour

I obtained my British passport when I was 16 and only after I had lived in the UK for most of my life.

I remember it was a rigorous process. The final stage involved my swearing the citizenship oath of allegiance and pledge in front of a magistrate. At the time, I was a creature of the far left with a congruous anti-royal bent. I told the magistrate I objected to “I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Second, Her Heirs and Successors”.

The magistrate explained that in this context, my oath was to the UK’s Head of State, so I need not worry about any ideological opposition to monarchy.

I thought carefully for a minute, then took the oath. And meant it.

I do wonder how many of the millions of foreign nationals who have obtained British citizenship in the last couple of decades thought about the oath they took. Were sincere when they took it. How many felt as proud and privileged to become a British citizen as I did all those years ago.

The problem is we can’t know. When the numbers are so high and when the bar has been so low for so many years, we simply can’t know.

It’s important to acknowledge that Trump’s ‘Muslim ban’ is not a ban on Muslims – it’s an arbitrary 90-day ban on citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries.

It may come as a surprise to those protesting this development, but for many like me, it’s nothing new. The days when, as a British passport holder, I went to the US by simply completing an online ESTA form like my fellow British citizens ended last year, when Obama was still sitting in the President’s chair.

It was his administration that implemented new rules in 2016 exempting dual-nationals from Iran, Iraq, Syria or Sudan from travelling to the US without obtaining a visa first – an onerous process involving a rigorous face-to-face interview at the US embassy.

Note to the protestors – does that not sound like ‘extreme vetting’? It certainly felt like it to me.

Trump has simply added Libya, Somalia and Yemen to that list of ‘pariah’ states and turned a discriminatory process into a more discriminatory 90 day ban whilst his version of ‘extreme vetting’ is formulated

The generally appropriate response to this type of situation nowadays is to be angry. I ought to be writing a piece on profiling, racism or Islamophobia. One would expect my twitter feed to be filled with howls of victimhood, blame and outraged anti-Americanism.

Naturally, I feel saddened. And inconvenienced – many of my relatives live in the US. But my main emotion is worry. Worry about the competence of Trump’s administration in formulating an intelligent or even workable ‘extreme vetting’ process. Certainly, his choice of ‘pariah’ states is muddled and cowardly – I’d imagine there’s much more chance of a citizen of Saudi Arabia engaging in a terrorist act than some of the countries on his enhanced ‘pariah’ list. Most of all, I’m concerned that Trump and his team are dangerously ignorant of the difference between a secular-democracy supporting ‘Muslim’ and an ‘Islamist’ – ie someone who believes that their interpretation of Islam ought ultimately to be imposed on society as a political and legal system through violent or non-violent means.

But angered? Outraged? No. For naturalised foreigners, the value of our British passports was already eroded. And our Home Office is to blame thanks to its ideologically-driven enthusiasm for dishing out British citizenship without the due care and consideration that such a significant act warrants.

I retain my anger and outrage for those who have caused Iran to deserve its ‘pariah’ label.

It sponsors terrorism throughout the world. It funds & promotes an extremist version of Shia Islamism throughout Europe and the Middle East. It is extremely hostile to the USA. It openly seeks its destruction.

Even if one made the absurd argument that Iran does none of the above, the fact is that the USA, as a sovereign state, has determined it is a threat.

And I am after all an Iranian citizen. It is my choice to be (albeit through necessity: As someone considered ‘Iranian’ under Iranian law, I cannot travel to Iran with my British passport).

To be outraged at my predicament would be to pretend that the concept of the nation state, within secured and controlled borders, that has existed for centuries in the West and many other parts of the world, is somehow no longer valid. Or else, pretend it never really existed – a delusion that seems to have afflicted a vocal and powerful minority in the last decade or so.

I believe many of the alarming events we see today, such as Trump, Le Pen, Wilders and the ‘mainstreaming’ of far-right politics comes from the disconnect between that minority and the overwhelming majority of the citizens of nation states who feel uncomfortable with the notion that their nations and borders are no longer valid. That their right to security, self-determination and identity are being eroded, against their wishes.

Setting all emotion aside, I can see no logical reason for the US, nor any other foreign country for that matter, to disregard my Iranian nationality and treat me as a British citizen, based upon nothing else but my say-so. Yet exactly that type of thinking has become the accepted wisdom in recent years.

Consider this: In only 13 years, from 2000, the UK issued 2 million passports to to non-UK citizens.

Forget ‘extreme vetting, there wasn’t even ‘minimal vetting’ – in most of the above cases, British citizenship was awarded with hardly any checks. For decades, it was extremely rare for any applicant to be interviewed during the naturalisation process – there wasn’t even a facility to conduct interviews. Predictably, this resulted in a fair few undesirable people being granted British citizenship. [Source.]

It seems absurd that conducting due diligence before granting citizenship to foreign nationals is considered ‘racist’ by some. It seems recklessly naive to disregard the possibility that the person you’re making a ‘citizen’ of your country hates you and your liberal, secular and democratic system. Such people may only make up a small minority of naturalised people, but it’s just so damned foolhardy.

I have no doubt that undesirable naturalised immigrants, Iranian or otherwise are rare. But they doubtless do exist and it’s possible to find them them, as I have, chanting  “Margh bar Amrika” (Death to America) in London, on Al Quds day.

So, with a UK immigration system that has so devalued British citizenship for naturalised citizens, how is ‘U.S. Customs and Border Protection’ to know that I am not like those ‘British citizens’ who call for its death in London? How can it be sure I am not a supporter of the Iranian regime? How can it be certain that I do not hate its country and wish to do it harm?

Clearly, the fact that I hold a British passport no longer provides the reassurance it once did.

And what is U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s primary obligation? To protect the American public or avoid offending and inconveniencing the nationals of states that quite openly wish to do it harm?

I don’t object to being asked to confirm that I do not support totalitarian or fascistic political ideologies. I don’t object to being vetted to ascertain I do not hate a country or its system before I’m allowed into it. Heck, as an Iranian passport holder, I don’t object to being subjected to ‘extreme vetting’. But I I have little doubt that Trump’s ‘solutions’ will be brutally simplistic, ineffective and the thin end of a very tall wedge.

For many years, I’ve feared and warned that the ‘global-citizen’ experiment that the West has been conducting and that has failed so spectacularly will result in an over-correction that swings too far in the wrong direction.

And with every passing week it seems, my long-held fears are vindicated.

Keywords: Uncategorized.

White House omission of the Jews was deliberate

Gene, January 29th 2017, 7:16 pm

When I first saw that President Trump had issued a statement for Holocaust Remembrance Day that included no mention of the six million Jews exterminated by the Nazis, I was actually willing to give him the benefit of the doubt. I assumed it was the sort of oversight that can occur in the beginning days of a new administration.

It turns out I was being too generous. In fact the Trump administration deliberately left the Jews out of the statement.

The White House statement on International Holocaust Remembrance Day didn’t mention Jews or anti-Semitism because “despite what the media reports, we are an incredibly inclusive group and we took into account all of those who suffered,” administration spokeswoman Hope Hicks told CNN on Saturday.
…..
Anti-Defamation League Director Jonathan Greenblatt tweeted that the “@WhiteHouse statement on #HolocaustMemorialDay, misses that it was six million Jews who perished, not just ‘innocent people’” and “Puzzling and troubling @WhiteHouse #HolocaustMemorialDay stmt has no mention of Jews. GOP and Dem. presidents have done so in the past.”

Asked about the White House explanation that the President didn’t want to exclude any of the other groups Nazis killed by specifically mentioning Jews, Greenblatt told CNN that the United Nations established International Holocaust Remembrance Day not only because of Holocaust denial but also because so many countries — Iran, Russia, Poland, and Hungary, for example — specifically refuse to acknowledge Hitler’s attempt to exterminate Jews, “opting instead to talk about generic suffering rather than recognizing this catastrophic incident for what is was: the intended genocide of the Jewish people.”

I’m reminded of the posts at Harry’s Place over the years about people criticizing the supposed exclusive focus of HRD on the Jews when so many other “holocausts” are happening in the world. Not exactly the same as what Ms. Hicks said, but a little too close for comfort.

And as Josh Marshall points out at Talking Points Memo: “[I]t has long been a trope of Holocaust deniers and white nationalists to insist that Jews were only incidentally targeted.”

Am I convinced (as some are) that Trump’s top adviser Steve Bannon was behind this? No. Would I be shocked to learn that he was? Again, no.

Given all the abuse that Barack Obama took from some of our commenters and others about his alleged hostility to the Jews, I think it’s fair to point out that all of his HRD statements as president mentioned the extermination of the Jews.

In 2015 he said:

On the tenth International Holocaust Remembrance Day and the 70th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the American people pay tribute to the six million Jews and millions of others murdered by the Nazi regime. We also honor those who survived the Shoah, while recognizing the scars and burdens that many have carried ever since.

In January 2016 Obama spoke at the Israeli embassy in Washington. If you haven’t seen it, watch it. If you have seen it, it’s worth watching again:

Update: White House chief of staff Reince Priebus was reduced to incoherent babbling in an effort to defend the HRD statement.

Keywords: Genocide, Trump.

