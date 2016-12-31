Main menu:

2016 on its death bed

KB Player, December 31st 2016, 8:51 pm

As the old year of 2016 is now dying, here are some of my favourite pieces of writing about death.

This came to mind because of the very recent death of Richard Adams. The death scene which ends Watership Down – well, there must be a German word which describes knowing something is sentimental, yet still being moved by it. Disneyschmerz perhaps? The nature-loving agnostic imagines an afterlife with as false a comfort as angels escorting the departed to heaven yet a rabbit soul eternally scampering through the beech woods has great charm. By now the reader has come to like and respect Hazel and enjoy the rabbit’s eye view of the English countryside, in whose pockets between roads, housing and farms the rabbits make their lives.

One chilly, blustery morning in March, I cannot tell exactly how many springs later, Hazel was dozing and waking in his burrow. He had spent a good deal of time there lately, for he felt the cold and could not seem to smell or run so well as in days gone by. He had been dreaming in a confused way — something about rain and elder bloom ~ when he woke to realize that there was a rabbit lying quietly beside him — no doubt some young buck who had come to ask his advice. The sentry in the run outside should not really have let him in without asking first. Never mind, thought Hazel. He raised his head and said, “Do you want to talk to me?”

“Yes, that’s what I’ve come for,” replied the other. “You know me, don’t you?”

“Yes, of course,” said Hazel, hoping he would be able to remember his name in a moment. Then he saw that in the darkness of the burrow the stranger’s ears were shining with a faint silver light. “Yes, my lord,” he said, “Yes, I know you.”

Wship

“You’ve been feeling tired,” said the stranger, “but I can do something about that. I’ve come to ask whether you’d care to join my Owsla. We shall be glad to have you and you’ll enjoy it. If you’re ready, we might go along now.”

They went out past the young sentry, who paid the visitor no attention. The sun was shining and in spite of the cold there were a few bucks and does at silflay, keeping out of the wind as they nibbled the shoots of spring grass. It seemed to Hazel that he would not be needing his body any more, so he left it lying on the edge of the ditch, but stopped for a moment to watch his rabbits and to try to get used to the extraordinary feeling that strength and speed were flowing inexhaustibly out of him into their sleek young bodies and healthy senses.

“You needn’t worry about them,” said his companion. “They’ll be all right — and thousands like them. If you’ll come along, I’ll show you what I mean.”

He reached the top of the bank in a single, powerful leap. Hazel followed; and together they slipped away, running easily down through the wood, where the first primroses were beginning to bloom.

Shakespeare was much obsessed with deaths – 74 of them in his plays. Someone did a play which featured them all.

Graph

These death scenes though are mostly violent sword stabbings, with the occasional strangulation and poisoning so I’ll list the death of Falstaff reported in Henry V.

ACT II SCENE III London. Before a tavern.
Enter PISTOL, Hostess, NYM, BARDOLPH, and BOY

HOSTESS       Prithee, honey-sweet husband, let me bring thee to Staines.
PISTOL          No; for my manly heart doth yearn.
BARDOLPH    Be blithe: Nym, rouse thy vaunting veins:
BOY               Bristle thy courage up; for Falstaff he is dead,
And we must yearn therefore.
BARDOLPH     Would I were with him, wheresome’er he is, either in heaven or in hell!
HOSTESS        Nay, sure, he’s not in hell: he’s in Arthur’s bosom, if ever man went to Arthur’s bosom. A’ made a finer end and went away an it had been any christom child; a’ parted even just between twelve and one, even at the turning o’ the tide: for after I saw him fumble with the sheets and play withflowers and smile upon his fingers’ ends, I knew there was but one way; for his nose was as sharp as a pen, and a’ babbled of green fields. ‘How now, sir John!’ quoth I ‘what, man! be o’ good cheer.’ So a’ cried out ‘God, God, God!’ three or four times. Now I, to comfort him, bid him a’ should not think of God; I hoped there was no need to trouble himself with any such thoughts yet. So a’ bade me lay more clothes on his feet: I put my hand into the bed and felt them, and they were as cold as any stone; then I felt to his knees, and they were as cold as any stone, and so upward and upward, and all was as cold as any stone.

The Hostess would have been accustomed to tend the dying at a time when the women of the household did the nursing.

The Death of the Mrs Proudie from The Last Chronicle of Barset by Anthony Trollope

Trollope wrote 6 volumes about Cathedral politics in Barsetshire. One day in his club he overheard two men complaining that he was reintroducing the same old characters, including Mrs Proudie and how tired they were of it. So he told the men that he would kill her off THAT DAY.

Mrs Proudie of much reforming Evangelical energy has dominated her husband the bishop to carry out her will to the point of utterly humiliating him so they are now bitterly estranged.

Mrs. Proudie’s own maid, Mrs. Draper by name, came to him and said that she had knocked twice at Mrs. Proudie’s door and would knock again. Two minutes after that she returned, running into the room with her arms extended, and exclaiming, “Oh, heavens, sir; mistress is dead!” Mr. Thumble, hardly knowing what he was about, followed the woman into the bedroom, and there he found himself standing awestruck before the corpse of her who had so lately been the presiding spirit of the palace.

The body was still resting on its legs, leaning against the end of the side of the bed, while one of the arms was close clasped round the bed-post. The mouth was rigidly closed, but the eyes were open as though staring at him. Nevertheless there could be no doubt from the first glance that the woman was dead. ..
….

The bishop when he had heard the tidings of his wife’s death walked back to his seat over the fire, ….. But there was no sound; not a word, nor a moan, nor a sob. It was as though he also were dead, but that a slight irregular movement of his fingers on the top of his bald head, told her [Mrs Draper] that his mind and body were still active. ..
She had in some ways, and at certain periods of his life, been very good to him. …..She had never been idle. She had never been fond of pleasure. She had neglected no acknowledged duty. He did not doubt that she was now on her way to heaven. He took his hands down from his head, and clasping them together, said a little prayer. It may be doubted whether he quite knew for what he was praying. The idea of praying for her soul, now that she was dead, would have scandalized him. He certainly was not praying for his own soul. I think he was praying that God might save him from being glad that his wife was dead.

(As a strict Protestant, Bishop Proudie would not pray for a soul whose destiny is decided at death.)

A Very Easy to Death by Simone de Beauvoir

After a long agony of being treated for cancer, Simone de Beauvoir’s mother finally dies. Her sister, Poupette, is at the death bed. De Beauvoir was an atheist, her mother a devout Catholic.

Maman had almost lost consciousness. Suddenly she cried, “I can’t breathe!” her mouth opened, her eyes stared wide, huge in that wasted, ravaged face: with a spasm she entered into coma..

Poupette rang me up: I did not answer. The operator went on ringing for half an hour before I woke. Meanwhile Poupette went back to Maman; already she was no longer there – her heart was beating and she breathed, sitting there with glassy eyes that saw nothing. And then it was over. “The doctors said she would go out like a candle: it wasn’t like that, it wasn’t like that at all,” said my sister, sobbing.

But, Madame,” replied the nurse, “I assure you it was a very easy death.”

“Maman” though religious did not ask for a priest – de Beauvoir concludes:-

“She knew what she ought to have said to God – “Heal me. But Thy will be done: I acquiesce in death.” She did not acquiesce. In this moment of truth she did not choose to utter insincere words…

Maman loved loved life as I love it and in the face of death she had the same feeling of rebellion that I have. During her last days I received many letters with remarks on my most recent book: “If you had not lost your faith death would not terrify you so,” wrote the devout, with rancorous commiseration. Well-intentioned readers urged, “Disappearing is not of the least importance: your works will remain.” And inwardly I told them all that they were wrong. Religion could do no more for my mother than the hope of posthumous success could for me. Whether you think of it as heavenly or as earthly, if you love life immortality is no consolation for death.

A devout Christian, C S Lewis did take consolation in his wife’s immortality though the whole of A Grief Observed is about the despair and misery his loss of faith he undergoes after her painful death (cancer again). He longs for her undeath but at the end thinks she has been transfigured into something resembling pure intelligence, away from her torturing body:-

How wicked it would be, if we could, to call the dead back! She said not to me but to the chaplain, “I am at peace with God.” She smiled, but not at me. Poi si torno all’ eterna fontana.

The last words in Italian being Dante’s view of his beloved Beatrice in a blissful afterlife.

Lewis’s view of death is harsher in Till We Have Faces, a surprisingly feminist work. Orual the heroine is about to enter into single combat with an enemy which will decide the fate of their city. Her father, the king and a cruel brute, has been lying helpless with a stroke. She is in the royal Bedchamber, searching out armour.

And it was when we were most busied that the Fox’s voice from behind said, “It’s finished.” We turned and looked. The thing on the bead which had been half-alive for so long was dead; had died (if he understood it) seeing a girl ransacking his armoury.

“Peace be upon him,” said Bardia. “We’ll be done here very shortly. Then the women can come to wash the body.” And we turned again at once to settle the matter of the hauberks.

And so the thing I had thought of for so many years at last slipped by in a huddle of business which was, at that moment, of more consequence. And hour later, when I looked back, it astonished me. Yet I have often noticed since how much less stir nearly everyone’s death makes than you expect. Men better loved and more worthy loving than my father go down making only a small eddy.

How the world shrugs off our death is brutally stated by A E Housman’s in Is My Team Ploughing:-

So to all, a long and healthy life, and then a quick and easy death, causing the least amount of nuisance and hassle.

McCain versus Trump

Gene, December 31st 2016, 7:16 pm

Getting back to the subject of moral courage

While soon-to-be president Donald Trump takes the side of a foreign adversary against his own government, Republican Senator John McCain is spending New Year’s Eve with Ukrainian Marines defending their country against Russian aggression.

Unlike some other Congressional Republicans, who are contorting themselves to defend Trump’s mystifying Putinphilia, McCain understands the need to put country ahead of party.

While Trump has said it’s time to “move on” from the Russian regime’s effort to swing the 2016 election in his favor (which he has yet to acknowledge despite overwhelming evidence), McCain– no fan of Hillary Clinton– has called it “an act of war.”

(Do you recall how after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, President Roosevelt declared to a joint session of Congress that is was “time to move on”? Me neither)

Now comes news that Russian operatives hacked into an electric utility in Vermont.

So thank you, Senator McCain, for having the moral courage to stand up to the bastard who now leads your party and will soon lead our country.

Maajid Nawaz Eviscerates the UN over 2334

Marc Goldberg, December 31st 2016, 7:17 am

In an op-ed published in the Daily Beast Nawaz is scathing about the consistent UN treatment of Israel. The number of resolutions passed against Israel and perhaps most importantly against the thinking that led to this situation in the first place.

Opposing Israel is The One Ring that binds us all. It is the sacred god that must not be questioned. So deep runs this bias against Israeli transgressions, that to call it out is to arouse immediately incredulity and ad hominem abuse.

So entrenched is it, that few noticed how on the very morning of Resolution 2334 a motion seeking to stem the flow of weapons going to what the UN itself fears are genocidal killers in South Sudan failed.

For Nawaz’s past in Hizb ut Tahrir and his time spent in an Egyptian prison ensures that his voice has greater volume when talking about Islamism. Here I really find him to be on top form.

Having said that some of what he says is essentially a misunderstanding of the ideology behind settlement in the West Bank;

Any Jewish settlers who remain in Palestine after a peace deal is struck should be expected to adopt Palestinian citizenship and become Jewish-Palestinians, like the many Christian and Muslim Palestinians. If this prospect is too much for them to accept, they will always have the option of aliyah, to voluntarily repatriate back to Israel. Add land swaps to the mix, and the two-state solution is not dead. It remains very much possible, except in minds that are clouded by the UN’s obsession with condemning Israel and that harbor the bigotry of low expectations towards Palestinians.

Settler ideology calls for expanding the borders of the state of Israel to encompass areas that are steeped in Judaism and ultimately for annexing the West Bank the idea that many people for whom such ideology is such a part of their lives would simply cede defeat and agree to live in a state of Palestine is fantasy. They would neither accept Palestinian law nor move into Israel proper. At Migron recently hundreds of people assembled to thwart government attempts to remove them. In the end they were offered a face saving compromise whereby they relocate to the hill next door.

Nevertheless his more wholistic perspective encompassing the wider Middle East and insisting on paying attention to the absurdity of paying such close attention to Israel at a time when the Middle East is on fire and ruled by the worst tyrants in the world is prescient.

When Israel was bombing Gaza in Operation Protective Edge in 2014, reacting to Hamas terror attacks, our demand was for Israel to respond proportionately. Back then, we didn’t allow Israel to dismiss our concerns for proportionality by claiming we were engaged in a whatabouttery distraction from Hamas terror attacks.

With that said, there is not a single crime that Israel and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stand accused of that an Arab totalitarian despot or absolute monarch has not committed manifold times and on a daily basis. From torture and occupation, to proxy wars in foreign countries, to treating non-citizens—including Palestinians—as second class, to a lack of democracy, Arab despots top it all.

If proportionality can work against Israel, it must be allowed to work for it too. Yes, we can condemn two things at once, hold two thoughts in our heads at the same time, but those two thoughts must be in proportion to each other.

And certainly there are enough echo chambers to go around when it comes to Israel Palestine.

For the better part of 23 years I have been deeply engaged in this debate. Like most left-leaning teenage politics enthusiasts, my starting point was hostile to Israel. Like too many Muslims and all Islamists, I once rejected Israel’s right to exist. I am familiar with all sides of the argument, and have written from both perspectives on this debate. I eventually realized just how ossified my thoughts had become.

Our unwillingness to hear outside our own echo chambers has severely limited our ability to innovate solutions. A critical mass of Arabs, Muslims, and leftists still struggle with Israel’s historic legitimacy, leading us to constantly overplay our hand at such venues as the UN. Like a broken record, we are guilty of repetitive sloganeering, lazy thinking, emotional decision-making, and a dogmatic approach to what should be the art of politics. We have allowed our political, religious, and ideological tribalism to shape our emotional response to the point of developing an unhealthy obsession with Israel. It is post-truth.

An excellent article worth reading in full.

Moral courage

Gene, December 29th 2016, 11:24 pm

Looking through some Harry’s Place posts from 10 years ago, I came across one that quoted an erstwhile and much-missed commenter, s.o. muffin.

It’s worth repeating every decade or so. Probably even more often.

It is easy to stand against bastards when they “belong” to the other side. It takes moral courage to stand against bastards that “belong” to yours.

David Brinn on Mustafa Barghouti

Sarah AB, December 29th 2016, 8:37 am

Discussion of Resolution 2334 has been extremely – often unedifyingly – heated.  Both here on HP and elsewhere some of the sharpest clashes have been between different shades of Zionist.  Perhaps there will be less disagreement over Mustafa Barghouti’s response to Kerry’s recent speech. The Jerusalem Post’s David Brinn sums up pithily:

Message from widower of Brussels victim, Mohamed El Bachiri

Sarah AB, December 29th 2016, 8:14 am

Do watch this moving message from Mohamed El Bachiri, as he reflects on the loss of his wife, Loubna Lafquiri, and offers a message of love, understanding and tolerance.  He calls for a:

Jihad that knows no hatred, as hatred is a heavy burden which blackens our hearts, I mean the truest, noblest, most beautiful battle for Muslims who oppose terror. This jihad inspires us to go to our brother who is different, to smile at him, understand him and show him our empathy.This jihad loves in order to exist, seeks to embrace, to extinguish resentment and does not impose its truth.

You can read a profile of Loubna here.

Netanyahu to be Investigated

Marc Goldberg, December 29th 2016, 8:14 am

Netanyahu is to be investigated for bribery and fraud.

It appears to have something to do with the purchase of submarines that the military and minister of defence at the time didn’t want. It also has to do with 1 million euro that came from a French businessman.

If convicted I wonder if Bibi would be sharing a cell with Olmert.

Earlier this month, Zionist Union MK Erel Margalit and Eldad Yaniv, a lawyer and Labor party activist, petitioned the High Court of Justice to demand the Attorney General answer why had not yet opened an investigation despite what they called “overwhelming evidence.”

Government's voter ID moves divide opinion

Sarah AB, December 27th 2016, 12:02 pm

Following Sir Eric Pickles’ review into electoral fraud, a pilot scheme will require voters to show ID in selected councils.

Different councils will trial different types of photo ID, including driving licences, passports or utility bills to prove addresses, although the creation of a new form of ID specifically for voting has been ruled out by ministers.

Northern Ireland already requires voters to show ID before casting their ballot.

Measures will also be introduced to clamp down on fraud associated with postal ballots.

People could also be required to re-apply for a postal vote every three years in an attempt to stop ballots being intercepted by unscrupulous activists, the government said. This would cut the number of voter mail-outs being sent to old addresses. In addition, ministers plan to extend offences protecting the secrecy of ballots to cover postal votes and require legal proof for requests of a waiver from giving a signature on a postal ballot.

Critics of the new ID requirement, often also concerned about the impact of individual voter registration, point out that this is likely to disadvantage low income or young voters who may own none of these documents – particularly in those selected councils which will only accept photo ID.  Others, by contrast, think utility bills (because they don’t include a photo) are inadequate, and many find it odd that no form of ID is currently needed.

According to the Telegraph the problem areas identified have ‘large Muslim populations’.  The Electoral Commission in fact phrased the selection rationale a little differently:

It has warned that there is a particular concern at the “vulnerability of some South Asian communities, specifically those with roots in parts of Pakistan or Bangladesh, to electoral fraud”.

Perhaps surprisingly, the official Labour response is guarded support for these moves, whereas Labour moderates, such as Stella Creasy and Wes Streeting, are strongly opposed.  Ken Livingstone is another dissenting voice, as is financial journalist Paul Lewis. Like him, I agree it would be useful to know more about the impact of voter ID in Northern Ireland – and I’m inclined to agree with his executive summary too:

UN Security Council Resolution 2334

Marc Goldberg, December 26th 2016, 9:01 pm

I’ve written two posts about this anti settlement resolution at Times of Israel so I combined them into one long post here:

On Friday evening in Israel we learned that the United Nations Security Council had passed yet another resolution against Israel. This resolution condemned settlement building and referred to East Jerusalem as occupied territory. The full text of the resolution can be found here.

Originally this resolution was put together by Egypt but after some last minute behind the scenes wrangling Egypt dropped it only for it to be pushed forward by Senegal, Venezuela and New Zealand. The resolution passed with 14 votes for and none against with the USA abstaining. Every single member of the Security Council voted for this resolution with just one abstention, the USA.

Senegal and Venezuela are hardly countries to be pushing resolutions through the UN Security Council on the grounds of human rights and peace. Human Rights watch says of Venezuela’s position on the Security council;

Venezuela regularly voted to prevent scrutiny of serious human rights situations around the world, voting against resolutions spotlighting abuses in North Korea, Syria, Iran, Belarus, and Ukraine. Venezuela’s October 2015 campaign for a second term on the Human Rights Council was successful.

This is a country that actually makes sure nothing is done about Syria!

The big story around this resolution at the moment is that the outgoing Obama administration didn’t veto it. Netanyahu has spent the last eight years completely ignoring Obama’s initiatives when it comes to Israeli Palestinian peacemaking, making statements about expanding settlements when American diplomats arrive in the country, campaigning personally in Washington DC against Obama’s Iran deal and involving himself in US Presidential election campaigns against him. In the end it looks like Obama just had enough.

The response from Jerusalem was scathing against America. Netanyahu said;

The Obama administration not only failed to defend Israel from this harassment at the UN, it cooperated with it behind the scenes.”

The thing is that Israel gets $3.5 billion a year from the USA and will continue to do so until 2026. They aren’t the enemy. This isn’t really about the United States. This is about Israel and the rest of the world. This resolution passed with 14 members of the security council voting in favour and one abstention. Israeli diplomatic activity couldn’t even convince a single member without a veto to vote against it. While it is nice that the Americans have had Israel’s back in the United Nations for the past eight years their veto is not (despite what Bibi may think) a God given right.

If we were clever we would use this as an opportunity to take a look in the mirror. We would wonder whether Israel’s situation requires a full time Foreign Minister at the head of a powerful foreign ministry rather than Netanyahu holding on to the position (alongside Prime Minister, communications minister, economy minister, and regional cooperation minister) and dividing the responsibilities of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs among six other hastily created ministries.

We would question (again) the logic in appointing a full time deputy more interested in telling other countries what to do with their money than forging friendly links with them. Finally we would accept that treating the post of UN Ambassador as a dumping ground for your rivals rather than appointing people with the experience and diplomatic gravitas necessary to do the job effectively is a big mistake.

Samantha Power opened her speech at the UN yesterday with a quote from Ronald Reagan in 1982;

The United States will not support the use of any additional land for the purpose of settlements during the transitional period. Indeed, the immediate adoption of a settlement freeze by Israel, more than any other action, could create the confidence needed for wider participation in these talks. Further settlement activity is in no way necessary for the security of Israel and only diminishes the confidence of the Arabs that a final outcome can be freely and fairly negotiated.”

Ultimately the US position hasn’t changed since then. At some point it is time we started listening before we aren’t dealing with UN resolutions but with international actions.

The study of history is the study of the causes and consequences of great events. Want to understand World War Two? Don’t bother looking at the battle of Dunkirk.

This holds true for the resolution passed Friday by the UN Security Council that described East Jerusalem as occupied territory and made a strong statement against Israeli settlement building. Studying the resolution won’t tell you much about how it is that the most powerful countries in the world came to allow such a resolution to pass. It won’t give you the answer to the question; why?

Article 2:

In response to an article urging people to pay some attention to the resolution rather than angrily screaming about how evil the entire world is all I got were comments talking about the resolution itself. The wording of this resolution is less relevant than how and why the United States allowed this resolution to pass and why the permanent members voted in favour of it.

For the last eight years the United States has vetoed anti Israel resolutions under President Obama. Finally he decided to let one pass. If reports are to be believed (and I see no reason not to) he engineered the resolution as well as abstaining from the actual vote. But why now after eight years of protecting Israel in the UN?

Trump:

Donald Trump is about to enter the White House. He has signalled quite openly that just about every one of Obama’s policies he disagrees with strongly and intends to attack if not do away with altogether. Allowing this resolution to pass in the UN is a way of tying the hands of the incoming President of the United States, forcing him to pay attention to Israeli settlement building and perhaps forcing him to think twice before taking any big decisions. In particular Trump apparently intends to move the United States embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Netanyahu V Obama:

When it came to peacemaking between Israel and Palestine Obama clearly came to the region with the expectation that he would make things happen that previous Presidents couldn’t. Time and again Netanyahu and other elements of Israeli government showed him otherwise even to the point of humiliation. Take the so called settlement freeze; in December 2009 Netanyahu announced a 10 month freeze on building in the occupied territories. This failed to satisfy Obama’s and the Palestinian condition placed on the resumption of negotiations for a freeze in both East Jerusalem and in the West Bank. Nevertheless three months later Vice President Joe Biden arrived in Israel to participate in negotiations between the two sides at which point the government chose to announce  plans to build another 1600 homes in East Jerusalem. You know just to really rub it in his face. Netanyahu argued that the timing was incidental but the effect was to humiliate not just the vice president of the most powerful country in the world but the United States itself by extension.

As soon as Netanyahu’s so called settlement freeze ended the United States still vetoed a draft resolution against settlements when it came before the UN Security Council. As with the vote passed last Friday the other 14 members of the security council voted in favour. This didn’t stop Netanyahu from getting in involved in Mitt Romney’s election campaign against Obama in 2012.

Barack Obama came to Israel and made a speech in Jerusalem in an attempt to appeal directly to the Israeli people. Netanyahu went further, he went to Capital Hill and made a speech directly to American politicians specifically to undermine Obama’s Iran policy. Not only did he fail to change American policy he toyed with the relationship between the two countries.

It is because of the Obama administration that Israel has the Iron Dome, it is because of the Obama administration that peace efforts between Israel and the Palestinians happened at all over the past eight years. It is thanks to the Obama administration that Israel is guaranteed $3.8 billion per year for the next 10 years.

The actual text of the resolution is almost irrelevant compared to the context within which it occurred. Bearing in mind how undiplomatic this Israeli government has been regarding their relationship with the outgoing administration it is amazing that it took them so long to allow an anti Israel resolution to pass.

The lessons regarding the value of Israeli diplomacy are there for any who wish to open their eyes and see them. Successful diplomacy will ensure that Israel is protected from UN Security Council resolutions singling Israel out for unfair treatment at the hands of some of the worst regimes in the world.

A failure to act effectively on the world stage, an insistence on attempting to hold American presidents hostage to the concept of a special relationship while constantly attempting to undermine a serving US President at home will inevitably see Israel and Israelis suffer repercussions. Many supporters of Israel are looking to the incoming President Donald Trump with hope. They should be wary. Donald Trump would would never allow an Israeli politician to go to Capital Hill and preach against any of his policies without severe repercussions nor would he allow an Israeli government any wriggle room were he to decide one day he wants Israel to give up land or anything else.

Those not interested in learning lessons from the mistakes of Israeli politicians seem intent on screaming ANTISEMITISM at the top of their lungs. This is a mistake and it will likely lead to further significant issues for Israel in the future.

Poem for Christmas

KB Player, December 25th 2016, 11:37 am

A Yeats poem about the incarnation.

Human love the conduit for divine love.

Merry Christmas, all.

A Prayer For My Son

Bid a strong ghost stand at the head
That my Michael may sleep sound,
Nor cry, nor turn in the bed
Till his morning meal come round;
And may departing twilight keep
All dread afar till morning’s back.
That his mother may not lack
Her fill of sleep.

Bid the ghost have sword in fist:
Some there are, for I avow
Such devilish things exist,
Who have planned his murder, for they know
Of some most haughty deed or thought
That waits upon his future days,
And would through hatred of the bays
Bring that to nought.

Though You can fashion everything
From nothing every day, and teach
The morning stars to sing,
You have lacked articulate speech
To tell Your simplest want, and known,
Wailing upon a woman’s knee,
All of that worst ignominy
Of flesh and bone;

And when through all the town there ran
The servants of Your enemy,
A woman and a man,
Unless the Holy Writings lie,
Hurried through the smooth and rough
And through the fertile and waste,
Protecting, till the danger past,
With human love.

William Butler Yeats

