As Orwell might have said…

Gene, January 21st 2017, 9:21 pm

If you want a vision of the future, imagine Donald Trump talking about how popular he believes himself to be and how the media are concealing that public esteem- for four years.



Update:More on Trump’s bizarre appearance at the CIA.

Further update: Trump’s press secretary Sean Spicer calls his first press briefing to tell a lie: “This was the largest audience ever to witness an inauguration, period. Both in person and around the globe.”

It wasn’t.

Get used to it.

And well done to CNN for refusing to play the game on Trump’s terms.

Keywords: Trump.

Piers Corbyn Nazi Supporter?

Marc Goldberg, January 21st 2017, 7:17 pm

I’m not sure whether Piers Corbyn is a member of the Labour Party. According to the Campaign Against Antisemitism he is.

If so he should be booted out for his views on Jews.

This is his latest foray into conspiratorial nonsense, it is also as impressive an example of the extreme left meeting the extreme right as any.

Piers Corbyn antisemitism

Keywords: Uncategorized.

Trump’s Inaugural address

Gene, January 21st 2017, 5:57 pm

One of the main challenges we’ll face during the Trump administration is filtering out the distracting noise (from all sides) and focusing on the issues that matter.

So while many Trump opponents denounced his Inaugural address as “dark” and “dystopian,” it’s important to recognize that a lot of what he said spoke directly to the anger (much of it justified) of many of his working-class supporters.

Given 20th century American history, it’s reasonable to be troubled by Trump’s invocation of the phrase “America First.” And it’s hard to believe that whoever drafted the speech for him was unaware of that history.

But writing at The Week, Ryan Cooper made an important point:

To my jaundiced left-wing ears, Trump’s evisceration of the moneyed elite rang uncomfortably true. He lamented the very real fact that the Washington area (especially the suburbs of northern Virginia) has become incredibly rich while de-industrialization has devastated vast swathes of the hinterlands. “Washington flourished, but the people did not share in its wealth. Politicians prospered, but the jobs left and the factories closed. The establishment protected itself, but not the citizens of the country.” While this is an unfair reading of the entirety of the Obama years, for a huge fraction of the country — beset by outsourcing, foreclosure, opioid addiction, falling homeownership, and stagnant or declining wages — it’s also a lived reality.

These are real problems, and despite his borderline-apocalyptic rhetoric, Trump is at least theoretically right to skewer America’s past leaders for failing to solve them.

However, there is precisely zero sign that America’s 45th president is going to do anything to make good on his fiercely populist promises.

So, for example, when Trump says, “We will follow two simple rules; buy American and hire American,” it’s fair to remind people that as a businessman he has routinely and serenely ignored these two simple rules. And it’s fair to ask if he will support a bill introduced by Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown to apply “Buy American” rules to all taxpayer-funded infrastructure and public works projects.

When Trump contrasts the triumphs of the self-protecting establishment with the “struggling families all across our land,” it’s important to remember that he has named people like Steve Mnuchin and Andrew Puzder to his cabinet.

And when one of Trump’s first actions as president makes it somewhat harder for struggling families to become homeowners, it’s important to let people know.

Successfully opposing Trump won’t be achieved through self-righteous denunciations and personal insults. Rather it will be through reminding ordinary people (including those who voted for him) of the almost-certain gap between his promises and the policies that he is likely to embrace.

Keywords: Trump.

Inauguration Day protests

Gene, January 21st 2017, 3:19 pm

This was clever:

This wasn’t:

I’m sure at least some of the window-smashers are more privileged and economically secure than the Starbucks’ workers who may lose badly needed income as a result of the anarchists’ self-indulgent criminal behavior.

Keywords: Trump.

Looking Ahead to President Trump

Roland Dodds, January 20th 2017, 6:13 pm

Here are just a few thoughts about how to approach the next four years.

Don’t Curse, Organize – Dissent Magazine

Leftists, in and out of social movements, should instead seize the opportunity that Hillary Clinton’s defeat has given them. Join local chapters of the Democratic Party. Start Democratic clubs where liberals, moderates, and radicals can debate how to challenge Trump and his allies at every level. Consider running for the city council or the state legislature or Congress—and seek out advice about how to set up a campaign and, yes, raise money to finance it. Come up with a strategy to convince registered Democrats to vote in midterm elections. President Obama woefully neglected party-building during his eight years in office. The result, in part, is that Democrats hold power securely only in big cities and a few states.

To beat back the man who might become the most destructive president in U.S. history, we will also need a bit of empathy for those white folks who voted for Obama twice, warmed up to Sanders, and then switched to Trump. Some were certainly motivated by fear or hatred of Latino immigrants, Muslims, women, or all of the above. But many also have anxieties about their own lives that we should be able to understand. We are not going to convince them to spurn the man they elected if we call them names and mock their worries. Don’t curse, organize.
Keywords: Stateside.

Obama the reader

Gene, January 19th 2017, 12:24 pm

Let me stipulate that Barack Obama’s avid book-reading did not necessarily make him a better president (or a worse president, for that matter). Nor does the fact that Donald Trump doesn’t seem to read many books (although he has published several ghost-written books) necessarily mean that he will be a bad president. (There are plenty of other reasons to expect that.)

That said, The New York Times’s chief book critic Michiko Kakutani conducted an interview with Obama about his reading (and writing) preferences. Among the revelations:

• He gave his daughter Malia, a college freshman, a Kindle with Norman Mailer’s “The Naked and the Dead,” Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s “One Hundred Years of Solitude,” Doris Lessing’s “The Golden Notebook” and Maxine Hong Kingston’s “The Woman Warrior.”

The only one of those which I have read is “The Naked and the Dead,” which may be the best novel to come out of World War II. I once tried to read the Marquez book but couldn’t get past the first couple of pages.

• When he was working as a community organizer in Chicago, Obama wrote short stories, mostly about old people.

• Other books Obama has liked are Colson Whitehead’s “The Underground Railroad,” Marilynne Robinson’s “Gilead,” Liu Cixin’s science fiction series “The Three-Body Problem,” Lauren Groff’s “Fates and Furies,” Toni Morrison’s “Song of Solomon” and V. S. Naipaul’s “A Bend in the River.”

I’ll admit to having read none of them.

• He said reading Shakespeare’s tragedies was “foundational for me in understanding how certain patterns repeat themselves and play themselves out between human beings.”

• I agree with him that Lincoln’s Second Inaugural is as good as any piece of American writing.

• It doesn’t surprise me at all that he said this: “Some of the great books by Jewish authors like Philip Roth or Saul Bellow, they are steeped with this sense of being an outsider, longing to get in, not sure what you’re giving up — what you’re willing to give up and what you’re not willing to give up. So that particular aspect of American fiction I think is still of great relevance today.”

Obama was far from a perfect president. He came into office at a truly perilous time for the US and the world, and helped avert economic catastrophe. He did some good things and he made some serious mistakes (mostly of omission). A case can be made that his failures in policy and party-building led to the success of Donald Trump. But it was nice to have an erudite, articulate, essentially decent person in the Oval Office. I think we will miss that pretty soon.

What books do you wish Donald Trump would have the interest and attention span to read (beside the obvious)?

Update: Obama managing to ignore the Russian state “journalist” who shouted at him during his last press conference speaks well of him.

Keywords: Books, Obama.

The Inventors of “The Lobby”

Lucy Lips, January 19th 2017, 11:18 am

Recently al Jazeera brought out a four part documentary entitled “The Lobby” purporting to show how Israel was attempting to subvert British democracy.

The only claim of substance was taken from an Israeli junior embassy staffer talking about “taking down” deputy foreign minister Alan Duncan. Despite the fact that the only “evidence” obtained was against the Conservative Party the undercover reporter targeted Jewish organisations in the Labour Party.

The people in the photo below are (from left) Ewen MacAskill of The Guardian, Clayton Swisher Director of Investigative Journalism at al Jazeera, Seamus Milne Labour Party’s Executive Director of Strategy and Communications, Phil Rees Investigations Manager at al Jazeera Media Network and Will Jordan Al Jazeera Investigative Producer.

The team that created a four part documentary looking at Jewish organisations within the Labour Party are buds with the man who sits at the top of Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party whispering in the leader’s ear.

Who’d have guessed?

Keywords: Uncategorized.

Obama commutes sentence of Chelsea Manning

Gene, January 18th 2017, 1:56 am

Although I’m sure plenty of people will (deliberately or otherwise) confuse the two, a commutation is not the same as a pardon.

When she is released next May, Manning will have been incarcerated since July 2010 (as opposed to the original 35-year sentence for espionage). That’s not nothing, and I can’t imagine anyone else being tempted to act as she did because she served “only” seven years.

The New York Times reports:

In recent days, the White House had signaled that Mr. Obama was seriously considering granting Ms. Manning’s commutation application, in contrast to a pardon application submitted on behalf of the other large-scale leaker of the era, Edward J. Snowden, the former intelligence contractor who disclosed archives of top secret surveillance files and is living as a fugitive in Russia.

Asked about the two clemency applications on Friday, the White House spokesman, Joshua Earnest, discussed the “pretty stark difference” between Ms. Manning’s case for mercy with Mr. Snowden’s. While their offenses were similar, he said, there were “some important differences.”

“Chelsea Manning is somebody who went through the military criminal justice process, was exposed to due process, was found guilty, was sentenced for her crimes, and she acknowledged wrongdoing,” he said. “Mr. Snowden fled into the arms of an adversary, and has sought refuge in a country that most recently made a concerted effort to undermine confidence in our democracy.”

He also noted that while the documents Ms. Manning provided to WikiLeaks were “damaging to national security,” the ones Mr. Snowden disclosed were “far more serious and far more dangerous.” (None of the documents Ms. Manning disclosed were classified above the merely “secret” level.)

On the very long list of things to be outraged about these days, this just isn’t very high for me.

Update: Never mind.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange said Wednesday, via his lawyer, that President Obama’s commutation of Chelsea Manning’s sentence does not meet the conditions of his offer to be extradited to the U.S. in return for the Army leaker’s release. “If Obama grants Manning clemency Assange will agree to US extradition despite clear unconstitutionality of DoJ case,” WikiLeaks tweeted this year. However, according to a statement from his lawyer, “Mr. Assange welcomes the announcement that Ms. Manning’s sentence will be reduced and she will be released in May, but this is well short of what he sought. Mr. Assange had called for Chelsea Manning to receive clemency and be released immediately.” Assange has not been charged with a crime in the United States, but believes if he were to leave the Ecuadorian embassy in London, he could be extradited stateside for espionage-related charges. According to WikiLeaks, “Assange is still happy to come to the US provided all his rights are guarenteed [sic] despite White House now saying Manning was not quid-quo-pro [sic].”

Too bad. I was looking forward to seeing what the Trump administration would do about Assange. Would they seek to extradite and prosecute a man whom Trump seems to hold in some regard?

Further update: From The Washington Post’s The Fix:

On Fox News earlier this month, a candidly self-aware Greg Gutfeld joked about conservatives’ inconsistencies.

“I have advice to Chelsea Manning: Start bashing Obama,” Gutfeld, a Fox News host, said. “The Republicans are going to love you. … She should actually — she should say that she believes that Donald Trump is doing the right thing, and then all of a sudden we’ll love Chelsea Manning just the way we now love Assange.”

Keywords: Obama, Stateside.

“The past is never dead. It’s not even past.”

Gene, January 16th 2017, 10:34 pm

William Faulkner wrote that. And as a Southerner (the chronicler of the fictional Yoknapatawpha County, Mississippi), he knew whereof he wrote.

The New York Times reports on the goings-on in my little town of Lexington in the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. The largely-liberal town itself (as opposed to the region) isn’t all that divided on the matter of Confederate flags, however.

I arrived back in town from the Arizona desert late Friday night and missed the MLK march on Saturday morning, but my sister, her husband and their daughter participated.

I only wish the Confederate nostalgists understood the extent to which the Civil War on the Southern side was, as people even then were saying, “A rich man’s war and a poor man’s fight.”

Anti-secession and anti-Confederate sentiment among poorer non-slaveowning whites in the South was widespread and intense. In fact half a million white Southerners fought for the Union. (See Bitterly Divided: The South’s Inner Civil War by David Williams.)

Keywords: History, Stateside.

Goodbye to Tristram

Cross-Post, January 14th 2017, 11:21 am

This is cross-post by Phil BC

It was nice for Stoke-on-Trent to make the news for something other than footy and the BNP. Less nice that it was my constituency party and my MP at the centre of it. Yes, as the world and its uncle now knows, Tristram Hunt is resigning the Stoke-on-Trent Central seat to take up the leadership of the Victoria & Albert in London. He can now spend more time with his young family, and it’s a role he’s temperamentally and culturally suited to. This then is going to be the first of two posts – the second will look at Stoke-on-Trent Central, the state of the local party, potential candidates and Labour’s chances of holding on to the seat. This one is all about Tristram.

First things first, Tristram’s announcement was greeted with the crows of his opponents, and the commiseration of his friends. For those identifying with the Corbynist left, this proves he was a careerist with no interest beyond self-advancement. For those arrayed against the leadership, Tristram’s resignation is a loss of talent that reflects badly on Corbyn’s prospects. There is no attempt to analyse or understand. Pigeonholing is the order of the day. The truth lies between these two poles, and I know. Because not only do I know him, have shared the local party with him for almost seven years, I used to work for him too. So if you came here hoping for a denunciation, you will be disappointed.

Readers with long memories might recall the circumstances in which Tristram became the Labour MP for Stoke Central. The fag end of Gordon Brown’s short tenure saw a scramble for seats as the 2010 general election loomed. Coincidentally, a long-running factional battle in this constituency centered around the local directly-elected mayor reached its climax. Early that year, the NEC intervened and put the CLP into special measures – in effect, the Labour Party’s version of direct rule. Letters were issued to members ruling the upcoming AGM out of order and attendees were threatened with suspension and sanction. Said meeting went ahead and the whole constituency party was placed on the naughty step. The ruling on this came very quickly on the heels of the incumbent MP – Mark Fisher – unexpectedly announcing his retirement. Two months from the election and Labour was without a candidate.

Because of the special measures and because of the proximity to D-Day, longlisting and shortlisting was the province of a NEC panel. It was at this point that Tristram’s name first surfaced, with the FT getting the scoop. Being foolish I didn’t believe he stood much of a chance – little did I appreciate the dark arts of Peter Mandelson and how brazen the party can be when sorting sinecure for the favoured. I then thought selections were a meritorious affair. Pah. The longlist was a varied field of local folks and people from outside Stoke. And then came the shortlist: it was basically Tristram and two also-rans cynically tacked on so the local party had no choice but to rubber stamp the NEC’s favoured choice. Seriously, I’ve interviewed dozens of candidates for the local government panel and I struggle to remember anyone worse than this pair. But as stitching goes, this isn’t the most egregious. I digress. Tristram was duly selected and the Potteries moved into the light of a new dawn.

Locally, Tristram made a bit of a splash. The sort of plaudits getting heaped on him now echo those greeting his arrival in Stoke. Tristram had glamour, had connections, had ambition. He was going places and that made him a good catch for Stoke-on-Trent. He was lauded by local notables as a future Prime Minister, or at the very least someone who could open doors for the city in The City. As I was unemployed and despairing of ever finding work, Tristram was kind enough to offer me a job as a caseworker in the constituency office. Given the political distance between us it did give me pause, but in the end making a living came first. And I thoroughly enjoyed it. In addition to the casework, each of us in the office had a number of projects that aimed to define the shiny new MP in some way. For example, I was charged with putting together the ‘Stoke Stories’ conference in conjunction with the RSA to strengthen relationships between local third sector organisations, and lend any assistance and support the office could give them. This was one initiative among many over the last seven years that tried to define him. These included the backstamping campaign, the annual get together of local business leaders, the Maths Excellence Partnership, a campaign to save nursery provision, and securing an exemption for beleagured potteries from the renewables obligation. There were more! In addition to this, Tristram and his office got through a heavy caseload and secured some notable victories at the local council, with the DWP and sometimes (sometimes!) the government. Small shifts in policy or getting back monies owed isn’t Bastille storming stuff, but it is important and makes a difference to those affected by them.

Meanwhile, Tristram was something of an object of fascination for the left. As one of the best known Blairites in the PLP, and being one of the few unafraid to (occasionally) avow himself a disciple, I always found it strange why he had a weird fan club. Was it the glamour? The proximity to Mandelson? His book on Engels? Far from getting a hostile reception, trade unionists in Stoke couldn’t wait to meet him. I had self-identified Trots from elsewhere always asking after him. And even after that picket line crossing episode to deliver a lecture on Victorian civic culture and not, as per received myth, to speak on Marxism, he remained the left’s favourite Blairite. Even if to hate and troll.

The mystery didn’t end there. In person, Tristram is pleasant and funny, isn’t overly posh and doesn’t come across as a snob. But he remained an enigma both to his staff and the local party. Hand on my heart, despite working closely with him I cannot say why he decided to become a Member of Parliament. Nor, unlike Liz Kendall and her liberalism can I honestly say what his politics are. There would be many times he got up in front of the CLP to defend the Blairite commonsense about winning elections, of securing the southern marginals so we can help best Stoke-on-Trent, but there was never a sense of vision. For someone heralded as an ideas man, there were no ideas. For someone who was and remains passionate about education, I never understood where that sprang from. There was no patrician concern for the poor, which some might have expected. Nor a desire to get into power and reform our way to the New Jerusalem. Absent too was the obsession with power for its own sake – he never struck me as someone who had a personal hunger for government. On a number of occasions when asked about Tristram, I often likened him to the gentlemanly Victorian who was passing through Parliament on his way to other things.

The absence of politics was also the root of his mistakes as a politician. In the days following the 2015 defeat, he was shocked to find his opponents had laid the groundwork for their leadership challenges among PLP colleagues well before election day. As a result, the MPs not already signed up for others and happy to back him were quite modest. This absence of nous touched on other areas of work. As I wrote previously, one of the benefits of having Tristram as a boss was that he’d leave you to use your own initiative. He was not the kind of Member who took the correspondence home to check the spellings and tone. This also meant he didn’t take as much of an interest in local politics as an MP should. Meetings with councillors were ad hoc and infrequent, local party strategy was something he fought shy of, and keeping the CLP happy wasn’t a high priority. The latter undoubtedly helped contribute to it near-unanimously voting to endorse Jeremy Corbyn last summer. Unfortunately, like many Labour MPs, Tristram doesn’t and didn’t understand much the party or movement of which he is part, and didn’t show interest in advice from staff and other local Labour people about how to navigate these choppy waters. He might have avoided the embarrassment of picket-linegate if he had, for instance.

Lastly, I was not surprised to learn of Tristram’s departure this morning. Even before the election, local comrades knew my belief that if we didn’t win in 2015, he wouldn’t contest 2020. That became increasingly obvious after the Boundary Commission slated Stoke-on-Trent Central for deletion in the great Tory gerrymander. And there was the summer’s grumblings that saw a local branch take a vote of no confidence against him. If Tristram wanted to hang on he would have had a torrid time, and not in a good way. The V&A position with its reported £300k salary has saved him from all that. Other Labour MPs in similar pickles are looking for similar gilded exits.

I don’t bear Tristram any ill will. I shall always be grateful for the two-and-a-half years I carried bags. It was a fantastic job and, bleeding heart that I am, I helped a lot of people out in shit situations. We all did. But like him or not, the politics of his departure leaves the party in a weakened position and a by-election that is going to be difficult. Legacies should be celebrated. It just saddens me that Tristram’s is something Stoke Labour is going to have to overcome.

Keywords: Labour Party.

