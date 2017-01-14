Main menu:

Goodbye to Tristram

Cross-Post, January 14th 2017, 11:21 am

This is cross-post by Phil BC

It was nice for Stoke-on-Trent to make the news for something other than footy and the BNP. Less nice that it was my constituency party and my MP at the centre of it. Yes, as the world and its uncle now knows, Tristram Hunt is resigning the Stoke-on-Trent Central seat to take up the leadership of the Victoria & Albert in London. He can now spend more time with his young family, and it’s a role he’s temperamentally and culturally suited to. This then is going to be the first of two posts – the second will look at Stoke-on-Trent Central, the state of the local party, potential candidates and Labour’s chances of holding on to the seat. This one is all about Tristram.

First things first, Tristram’s announcement was greeted with the crows of his opponents, and the commiseration of his friends. For those identifying with the Corbynist left, this proves he was a careerist with no interest beyond self-advancement. For those arrayed against the leadership, Tristram’s resignation is a loss of talent that reflects badly on Corbyn’s prospects. There is no attempt to analyse or understand. Pigeonholing is the order of the day. The truth lies between these two poles, and I know. Because not only do I know him, have shared the local party with him for almost seven years, I used to work for him too. So if you came here hoping for a denunciation, you will be disappointed.

Readers with long memories might recall the circumstances in which Tristram became the Labour MP for Stoke Central. The fag end of Gordon Brown’s short tenure saw a scramble for seats as the 2010 general election loomed. Coincidentally, a long-running factional battle in this constituency centered around the local directly-elected mayor reached its climax. Early that year, the NEC intervened and put the CLP into special measures – in effect, the Labour Party’s version of direct rule. Letters were issued to members ruling the upcoming AGM out of order and attendees were threatened with suspension and sanction. Said meeting went ahead and the whole constituency party was placed on the naughty step. The ruling on this came very quickly on the heels of the incumbent MP – Mark Fisher – unexpectedly announcing his retirement. Two months from the election and Labour was without a candidate.

Because of the special measures and because of the proximity to D-Day, longlisting and shortlisting was the province of a NEC panel. It was at this point that Tristram’s name first surfaced, with the FT getting the scoop. Being foolish I didn’t believe he stood much of a chance – little did I appreciate the dark arts of Peter Mandelson and how brazen the party can be when sorting sinecure for the favoured. I then thought selections were a meritorious affair. Pah. The longlist was a varied field of local folks and people from outside Stoke. And then came the shortlist: it was basically Tristram and two also-rans cynically tacked on so the local party had no choice but to rubber stamp the NEC’s favoured choice. Seriously, I’ve interviewed dozens of candidates for the local government panel and I struggle to remember anyone worse than this pair. But as stitching goes, this isn’t the most egregious. I digress. Tristram was duly selected and the Potteries moved into the light of a new dawn.

Locally, Tristram made a bit of a splash. The sort of plaudits getting heaped on him now echo those greeting his arrival in Stoke. Tristram had glamour, had connections, had ambition. He was going places and that made him a good catch for Stoke-on-Trent. He was lauded by local notables as a future Prime Minister, or at the very least someone who could open doors for the city in The City. As I was unemployed and despairing of ever finding work, Tristram was kind enough to offer me a job as a caseworker in the constituency office. Given the political distance between us it did give me pause, but in the end making a living came first. And I thoroughly enjoyed it. In addition to the casework, each of us in the office had a number of projects that aimed to define the shiny new MP in some way. For example, I was charged with putting together the ‘Stoke Stories’ conference in conjunction with the RSA to strengthen relationships between local third sector organisations, and lend any assistance and support the office could give them. This was one initiative among many over the last seven years that tried to define him. These included the backstamping campaign, the annual get together of local business leaders, the Maths Excellence Partnership, a campaign to save nursery provision, and securing an exemption for beleagured potteries from the renewables obligation. There were more! In addition to this, Tristram and his office got through a heavy caseload and secured some notable victories at the local council, with the DWP and sometimes (sometimes!) the government. Small shifts in policy or getting back monies owed isn’t Bastille storming stuff, but it is important and makes a difference to those affected by them.

Meanwhile, Tristram was something of an object of fascination for the left. As one of the best known Blairites in the PLP, and being one of the few unafraid to (occasionally) avow himself a disciple, I always found it strange why he had a weird fan club. Was it the glamour? The proximity to Mandelson? His book on Engels? Far from getting a hostile reception, trade unionists in Stoke couldn’t wait to meet him. I had self-identified Trots from elsewhere always asking after him. And even after that picket line crossing episode to deliver a lecture on Victorian civic culture and not, as per received myth, to speak on Marxism, he remained the left’s favourite Blairite. Even if to hate and troll.

The mystery didn’t end there. In person, Tristram is pleasant and funny, isn’t overly posh and doesn’t come across as a snob. But he remained an enigma both to his staff and the local party. Hand on my heart, despite working closely with him I cannot say why he decided to become a Member of Parliament. Nor, unlike Liz Kendall and her liberalism can I honestly say what his politics are. There would be many times he got up in front of the CLP to defend the Blairite commonsense about winning elections, of securing the southern marginals so we can help best Stoke-on-Trent, but there was never a sense of vision. For someone heralded as an ideas man, there were no ideas. For someone who was and remains passionate about education, I never understood where that sprang from. There was no patrician concern for the poor, which some might have expected. Nor a desire to get into power and reform our way to the New Jerusalem. Absent too was the obsession with power for its own sake – he never struck me as someone who had a personal hunger for government. On a number of occasions when asked about Tristram, I often likened him to the gentlemanly Victorian who was passing through Parliament on his way to other things.

The absence of politics was also the root of his mistakes as a politician. In the days following the 2015 defeat, he was shocked to find his opponents had laid the groundwork for their leadership challenges among PLP colleagues well before election day. As a result, the MPs not already signed up for others and happy to back him were quite modest. This absence of nous touched on other areas of work. As I wrote previously, one of the benefits of having Tristram as a boss was that he’d leave you to use your own initiative. He was not the kind of Member who took the correspondence home to check the spellings and tone. This also meant he didn’t take as much of an interest in local politics as an MP should. Meetings with councillors were ad hoc and infrequent, local party strategy was something he fought shy of, and keeping the CLP happy wasn’t a high priority. The latter undoubtedly helped contribute to it near-unanimously voting to endorse Jeremy Corbyn last summer. Unfortunately, like many Labour MPs, Tristram doesn’t and didn’t understand much the party or movement of which he is part, and didn’t show interest in advice from staff and other local Labour people about how to navigate these choppy waters. He might have avoided the embarrassment of picket-linegate if he had, for instance.

Lastly, I was not surprised to learn of Tristram’s departure this morning. Even before the election, local comrades knew my belief that if we didn’t win in 2015, he wouldn’t contest 2020. That became increasingly obvious after the Boundary Commission slated Stoke-on-Trent Central for deletion in the great Tory gerrymander. And there was the summer’s grumblings that saw a local branch take a vote of no confidence against him. If Tristram wanted to hang on he would have had a torrid time, and not in a good way. The V&A position with its reported £300k salary has saved him from all that. Other Labour MPs in similar pickles are looking for similar gilded exits.

I don’t bear Tristram any ill will. I shall always be grateful for the two-and-a-half years I carried bags. It was a fantastic job and, bleeding heart that I am, I helped a lot of people out in shit situations. We all did. But like him or not, the politics of his departure leaves the party in a weakened position and a by-election that is going to be difficult. Legacies should be celebrated. It just saddens me that Tristram’s is something Stoke Labour is going to have to overcome.

Keywords: Labour Party.

Torching synagogue is ‘criticism of Israel’ not antisemitism

Sarah AB, January 14th 2017, 10:24 am

This extraordinary verdict is receiving little mainstream (anglophone) news coverage outside Israel.  The earlier decision that a 2014 arson attack against a synagogue in Germany should not be deemed antisemitic was upheld by a regional court in Wuppertal.

The local Wuppertal court panel said in its 2015 decision that the three men wanted to draw “attention to the Gaza conflict” with Israel. The court deemed the attack not to be motivated by antisemitism.

It is stated in the report that:

Several days before the fire, a person sprayed “Free Palestine” on a wall of the synagogue.

This shouldn’t be complicated.  It’s quite possible for an attack on a synagogue both to be motivated by a wish to draw ‘attention the Gaza conflict’ and be antisemitic.  The Wuppertal case echoes one example used by the CST’s Mark Gardner in his reflections on defining antisemitic incidents.

The hatred is showing clear trends. Shouting ‘Free Gaza’ on a pro-Palestinian demonstration is not antisemitic: but obviously is when yelled at a random Jew in the street, or when daubed on a synagogue wall.

Here’s a link, via Google translate,  to further background from Der Spiegel, and more information about the impact this case has had on Wuppertal’s Jewish community.

Keywords: Germany, antisemitism.

Al Jazeera ‘Lobby’: Voyeurism For Antisemites

Guest Post, January 14th 2017, 9:22 am

This is a guest post by Jonathan Hoffman

Of course the Al Jazeera series ‘The Lobby’ found nothing untoward in Israel activism in the UK. These programmes never do.  Andrew Billen in The Times on Thursday put it well:

For the life of me I could not see what Israel was doing wrong here. The Lobby sensationally exposed the existence of, well, a lobby.”

But ‘finding something wrong’ was not the intent of this series.  The real intent was something almost as offensive as The Protocols of the Elders of Zion – to fuel the antisemitic trope about Jewish power and conspiracy and to turn the allegation of antisemitism back against Jews – to make the victim look like the oppressor, in other words.

This was done in three ways: -

One, through covertly recording an employee of the Israel Embassy expressing views about an MP who has in the past made comments earning him a sharp rebuke from the CST (who said that they ‘resonated with the Jews / money / hidden power / alien purpose motifs of old antisemitic conspiracy theory: only now directed at Israel or pro-Israelis, rather than Jews’).

Shai Masot expressed the wish that Duncan should be “taken down”. Hardly a “plot by a foreign power”, as some have alleged. Merely a legitimate wish that an MP with a long record of hostile views should be rendered less influential. “Take down” is a very imprecise phrase. Admittedly spoken by Don Corleone it is unambiguous – but Shai Masot is not a Mafia Don.

Yet look at how the anonymous ‘former Minister in David Cameron’s government (surely Duncan himself) turns those two innocuous words into the ‘Jewish power’ trope (in the Mail on Sunday, whose Editors should be ashamed of endorsing the Al Jazeera bigotry):

British foreign policy is in hock to Israeli influence at the heart of our politics, and those in authority have ignored what is going on.”

“Even now, if I were to reveal who I am, I would be subjected to a relentless barrage of abuse and character assassination”.

We do not know the full story of why Masot’s employment was terminated. However what is clear is that even though the programmes showed nothing untoward, the decision to terminate him and the apology given by the Ambassador to Duncan have fuelled the trope that “British foreign policy is in hock to Israeli influence”.

Two, through exploiting the misery of Ella Rose, the Director of the Jewish Labour Movement.

Rose is shown in tears after the Labour Party Conference, having been abused online by Jackie Walker after a ‘revelation’ is published that she worked for the Israeli Embassy pre-JLM (though she never hid that fact, why should she?). Rose: “Jackie Walker has been slamming me online all week and I just had to stand in front of her”. (Jackie Walker has been suspended from the Labour Party and removed from her position as Vice-Chair of Momentum over alleged antisemitic comments).

Appallingly ‘Robin’ – the undercover reporter – comforts her – utterly falsely, it turns out. As Marcus Dysch writes in the JC, “He knows how these images will be used to embarrass her and manipulates the situation accordingly.”

Appallingly also, Clayton Swisher (the series presenter) says “She’s in tears because of what SHE CONSIDERS antisemitic  harassment” (“She considers” ……… in other words, questioning her good faith).   How ironic – when ‘Robin’ has just feigned sympathy for Rose and manipulated the situation, knowing all the time that it was exploitation of another’s misery.

Some days later Ella Rose is seen saying to a colleague that she has learnt Krav Maga and “could take” Jackie Walker. Swisher then asks for Walker’s response – which is to feign self-righteous shock.

The truth is that this was classic Jew-baiting.  An alleged perpetrator of antisemitism abuses a Jew online and then feigns self-righteous shock when the victim tries to pick up the pieces and preserve her self-respect (Rose imagines using her Krav Maga skills on Walker).

Not to mention that surreptitious filming of someone in obvious distress appears to violate OFCOM’s Broadcasting Code, even though it was in a public place.

Three, through provoking with antisemitism the Chair (Joan Ryan MP) and staff of Labour Friends of Israel (LFI).

At the Labour Party Conference a woman Jean Fitzpatrick (‘attending her first Conference’) comes to the LFI Stand. It is clearly a setup job and she is clearly scripted – but of course Ryan does not know this (neither does the viewer, come to that…..). Fitzpatrick is a Facebook friend of Jackie Walker; it is possible that Walker recommended her for the role.

Fitzpatrick asks Ryan how LFI proposes that a Two State Solution should be reached. Fitzpatrick moves quickly into antisemitism mode (asking “at what expense” Israel exists). She reveals she is a PSC supporter. She professes to want to know how LFI will facilitate a Two State Solution “because you’ve got a lot of money, a lot of prestige in the world …. Working for LFI is a stepping-stone to a good job …. A friend of mine’s son got a really good job at Oxford University on the basis of having worked for LFI”.  Ryan (to her credit) immediately spots the antisemitism and tries to terminate the conversation saying the she doesn’t want to get involved in a conversation which suggests that a job with LFI leads to employment in Oxford “or the City”. That minor detail – Ryan’s mention of ‘the City’, which Fitzpatrick didn’t mention – is then unbelievably turned against Ryan by Swisher (“Ryan continues to reference banking, a typical antisemitic trope, as she left the Conference Hall”). Jew-baiting again (even though Ryan isn’t Jewish).

And the victim then becomes the oppressor, with Ilan Pappe saying that the charge of antisemitism is being used falsely, to “intimidate Corbyn”.  And Fitzpatrick: “If you do talk about Palestine, it would appear that you are sucked into having an accusation of antisemitism brought against you”.

This series (complete with sinister music) was pure Viagra for antisemites – be they from the far Left or far Right – who believe that Jews have too much power and that Jews use the charge of antisemitism falsely, to gain what they want, whether that be suppression of criticism of Israel or the toppling of Corbyn, the “first Labour leader who champions Palestinian human rights”. No matter that it found nothing untoward about Israel advocacy in the UK – for antisemites, that’s irrelevant.

Under the cover of an investigation of the so-called “Lobby”, this series purposefully fuelled prejudice against Jews, aided and abetted by the Mail On Sunday. No surprise at all that Jeremy Corbyn has jumped on the conspiracy bandwagon and is demanding a public inquiry (as is Alex Salmond).

The OFCOM Broadcasting Code says:

* Surreptitious filming or recording should only be used where it is warranted.
* Normally, it will only be warranted if there is prima facie evidence of a story in the public interest.


What possible public interest is served by a programme which fuels prejudice against Jews by means of Jew-baiting and turning the allegation of antisemitism back against Jews?

OFCOM and Karen Bradley (the Minister at DCMS) need to look urgently at the footage.  Al Jazeera has broadcast two hours of programming with a deeply antisemitic intent.  That needs to be weighed in the balance when the time comes for renewing the company’s UK licence.

Keywords: Israel.

No Arson in Israel’s Biggest Fire

Cross-Post, January 13th 2017, 3:32 pm

Tamar Zandberg Member of Knesset for Meretz writes in the Times of Israel that those who stoked the flames of hatred during Israel’s biggest fire must retract their hyperbolic comments and apologise:

A month and a half ago, we all set in front of our TVs, shocked, worried and anxious in face of a wave of fires of catastrophic size. Into this fear and uncertainty entered politicians who claimed to have all the answers. Into this sensitive situation, they introduced horror and panic and declared we were dealing with mass arson. I remember getting calls from the news studios inviting me to be interviewed, and I couldn’t understand over what. What was there to say? Who knew what was actually going on?

Unfortunately, these were not low ranking politicians or internet commentators.

Minister of Education Bennet accused all of the Arabs and claimed this was proof that “only those whom this land does not belong to would burn it.” Minister of Public Security Erdan promised to demolish the homes of the arsonists, Minister of the Interior Dari promised to revoke their citizenships, and Prime Minister Netanyahu called it a terrorist attack. The media was soon to fall in line and the terrible nickname “Terror of Arson” stuck.

Do any of them intend to apologize now, when the last of those arrested was released, without a single bill of indictment?

Now that the smoke has cleared, they must think that we have all forgotten and moved on to their next incitement. Yesterday, with the truth of the fires no longer relevant and no one going to dramatically burst into the news studio, Ali Makjana was released, after 45 days of arrest over setting fire to garbage in Umm al-Fahm.

Hundreds of fires, zero arrests, zero indictments.

But we did not forget, and a month and a half later it is time for answers. There are two possibilities, each one more frightening than the other.

The first: Hundreds of cases of arson within a few days and all of the arsonists, smoke and blood thirsty terrorists, are all roaming free. If that is true, then we are dealing with one of the biggest police oversights in history.

The second possibility is of lies and incitement. Netanyahu, Erdan, Dari and Bennet lied about arson without knowing if it was true. They are small, cynical, mendacious and evil politicians who shamelessly used our fear to spread their hate.

Was it a giant police oversight or a disgusting, low and lying case of incitement? At any case, for each one of these scenarios someone needs to take responsibility, pack their bag and go home.

comments
The Israeli occupation, Emily Hilton and the eternal privilege of the spotless mind

Cross-Post, January 11th 2017, 4:41 pm

This is a cross-post by Adam Levick

In the minds of most editors, journalists and contributors at The Independent, the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict is a straight-forward story of the weak against the powerful, the privleged against the unprivileged, the oppressed and their oppressors.

The fundamental ‘progressive’ principle to which they seem wedded as professional purveyors of news and opinion – to comfort the afflicted and afflict the powerful – is channeled to reveal Israeli culpability, examine the body politic’s darkest inclinations and expose the atavism of heart of modern Zionism.  Palestinians, within this ideological framing, are to be championed, comforted, pitied and humanised – but certainly never critically examined nor taken seriously as moral agents who control their own destiny.

In assigning an op-ed to a young British Jew named Emily Hilton (As a young Jew, the news coming out of Israel makes me feel hopeless about ending the occupation, Jan. 10), Indy editors were certain that, regardless of the particulars, the words would abide by the secular catechisms of this moral tale.

Do read the rest of Adam’s post here

Keywords: Israel.

Yes it is Occupied Territory

Cross-Post, January 11th 2017, 3:27 pm

by Lynette Nusbacher

Robert Stark’s 3 January blog on the Times of Israel site is part of an odd narrative which maintains that the Israeli occupation of the West Bank is not an occupation at all.  The article is inaccurate, and its inaccuracies are clearly part of a tendentious attempt to support a narrative which is dangerous in the extreme to Israel and its interests.

The reason to construct this narrative is first to exempt Israel from the burdens in the International Law of Armed Conflict that come with military occupation; and second to assert that the West Bank is sovereign Israeli territory and that the Palestinian Arab population of the territory need not aspire to self-rule.

In this case, Mr Stark uses elements of this narrative to claim that Israeli settlements in the West Bank do not violate international law.  That is, if the settlements are on sovereign Israeli territory rather than occupied territory, the arguments which make them illegal are moot.

Put aside the legality or even the utility of settling Israelis in communities that arguably ought to be part of a future Palestine.  The argument that the West Bank is sovereign Israeli territory is a dangerous one.  It’s dangerous because if Nablus and Jenin and Hebron are cities in Israel, but their populations are not governed by the same laws that apply in Yitzhar, Shaked and Kiryat Arba; then those who accuse Israel of operating an ‘apartheid state’ have justification.  The only justification for not giving the vote to the West Bank’s Arabs is that they are an occupied population.

So Mr Stark’s argument has a pernicious purpose, but far more important it is inaccurate in many of its points.  The idea that the West Bank is not occupied territory is based on leaving out a lot of evidence.

Robert Stark writes:

… the land on both sides of the river Jordan were recognized as part of the Jewish National Home by the 1920 San Remo Conference. This was endorsed by the League of Nations (predecessor to the United Nations) in the 1922 League of Nations Mandate to Britain, and affirmed by article 80 of the United Nations charter in 1945.

This is not only a claim to the West Bank, but also to Jordan.  (Jordan was 85% of the British Palestine Mandate, split off immediately as the Emirate of Transjordan and given independence in 1946.)  It is based on the statement from the San Remo Conference which essentially turned the Balfour Declaration from British Government policy into the policy of the victorious First World War allies.

However, like the Balfour declaration the San Remo declaration envisions a Jewish homeland in Palestine but reserves the civil rights of other populations.  The League of Nations mandate to the United Kingdom preserved this language.  Article 80 of the United Nations Charter extends League of Nations mandates (like the United Kingdom’s mandate in Palestine) as United Nations trusteeships, again taking pains not to alter the rights of other populations in those mandates (like the various peoples living in Palestine at the time).

Accurate version:

The Jewish people are entitled to a national homeland in the Palestine Mandate according to wartime British Government policy, postwar Allied governments’ policy, and the Charter of the United Nations, but this homeland does not need to be the entirety of the Palestine Mandate.

There’s something else, far more important than these declarations, that bears on this point.  Mr Stark ignores UN General Assembly Resolution 181 which clarifies San Remo to the effect that the entire Palestine Mandate (including Transjordan) was not going to be the National Homeland for the Jewish People.  Why is this resolution far more important? Because it is the resolution which partitioned Palestine to create a Jewish state and an Arab state.  If you ignore GA181 you’re ignoring the statement by a majority of the world’s states that Israel ought to exist.

Mr Stark writes:

The Fourth Geneva Convention provides the international law as relates to occupied territory, and is the basis of any legal argument against Israel on the subject of Israeli settlements.

In order for a territory to be recognized as occupied by the Fourth Geneva Convention, a territory must have changed hands in a conflict in which one country takes control of foreign territory. In Israel’s case, the only other country that controlled the territory in question was Jordan. Yet, Jordan relinquished all claims to the territory in 1988 and recognized the territory as part of Israel in a peace treaty signed in 1994.

While the Fourth Geneva Convention of 1949 is a very important part of the Law of Armed Conflict regarding occupation, it is not the only part.  The Hague Convention of 1907 says, ‘Art. 42. Territory is considered occupied when it is actually placed under the authority of the hostile army.  The occupation extends only to the territory where such authority has been established and can be exercised.’  This means that regardless of whether Jordan was or wasn’t legitimately ruling the West Bank between 1948 and 1967, occupying the territory creates occupation.

Mr Stark writes:

The [Fourth Geneva] convention only applies to States that are a party to the convention itself. Thus, either the occupier or the occupied must be a signatory to the convention in order for it to apply. Since the Arab residents of the West bank are not residents of a state that is bound by the Convention, and Israel is not a signatory either, therefore the Fourth Geneva Convention does not apply to this conflict.

This is inaccurate.  Nearly every expert on the Law of Armed Conflict holds that the 1949 Geneva Conventions and preceding Geneva and Hague conventions apply universally.  While Mr Stark references the late Julius Stone (1907-1985) who appears to have held otherwise in a 1981 book, it is dishonest not to mention that only the late Professor Stone holds otherwise.  Mr Stark cites the Versailles Court of Appeals in saying that the Fourth Geneva Convention does not apply here, but he is misrepresenting the decision of the court.  The French court ruled only that putting transport infrastructure in place in occupied territory did not violate the Fourth Geneva Convention.

When King Hussein relinquished Jordan’s claim to the West Bank in 1988, he relinquished it to the PLO, not to Israel.  The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan did not recognise the West Bank as part of Israel in the 1994 Jordanian-Israeli peace treaty which one can read in detail at http://www.mfa.gov.il/mfa/foreignpolicy/peace/guide/pages/israel-jordan%20peace%20treaty.aspx .  Jordan’s renunciation of sovereignty was not retroactive either in treaty or in fact.

Jordan’s annexation of the West Bank in 1947 was not widely recognised as legitimate.  This does not mean it didn’t happen.  Just as Israel’s annexation of the Golan Heights is not universally recognised but exists in fact, Jordan’s annexation of the West Bank was not universally recognised but existed in fact.  Lack of recognition does not mean that either annexation isn’t relevant in law or in practice.

Mr Stark writes:

Thus, even if Israel’s capture of the territory in 1967 is considered an occupation, the fact that Jordan later relinquished all its claims and then recognized the territory as part of the State of Israel means any such occupation is long over.

This is a statement without foundation.  Israel occupied Jordanian territory in 1967 when Jordan was a belligerent in a war.  It is worthy of note that Israel did not at that time annexe that territory apart from the portions close to Jerusalem.  The Israeli government did not then, nor has it since, asserted that this territory is part of Israel.  Israel has continued to administer the territory through its armed forces and to apply military justice to the population living there who are not Israeli.

Just because Jordan relinquished its 1947 claim to the territory does not mean that it stopped being occupied.  It just made it something other than Jordanian territory.

Mr Stark writes:

Those who claim the settlements are illegal point to Article 49 of the convention, which states that to be an illegal occupier the occupying power must do one of two things:

  1. Forcibly transfer the population under occupation to outside the occupation zone, either inside the controlling country or to another country.
  2. Transfer the population of the occupier from its own country to the occupied zone.

This is inaccurate in that the Geneva Conventions do not create a category of ‘illegal occupier’.  They merely impose responsibilities on those who are in fact occupying belligerent populations in and after wars.  It is possible to violate the Geneva convention by transferring the population under occupation out of the occupation zone (something that Israel has done in the past when security prisoners were transported to Lebanon), and by transferring the population of the occupier from its own country to the occupied zone.

Using the City of Ariel as a clear case in point, regardless of the decisions of individual Israelis to move to Ariel, 18,000 people, many whose relocation to Ariel was part of their immigrant absorption process, subsidies on mortages there, the allocation of state land and the extension of Israeli infrastructure and law to Ariel can be taken as a transfer of population.  To say that a transfer is no transfer is inaccurate.

Going directly to a Nazi example, Mr Stark writes:

There is simply no legitimate comparison between Israeli citizens’ vote, through their wallet and their feet, and the millions of Germans and others who were actively required by their own government to move from their country into newly occupied zones elsewhere.

It is, I suggest, bordering on indecent to compare Israeli policy in the West Bank to Nazi policy in Ukraine.  Furthermore, Mr Stark misunderstands the reality of Nazi attempts to colonise the territories it occupied in Eastern Europe.  Whereas there was dubiously free voluntary resettlement of Volksdeutsch from the Baltic States into Poland, much of the policy included relying on convincing German citizens to vote with their wallets and their feet to settle in occupied territory (a policy which unsurprisingly failed).

I do not blame Mr Stark for drawing this comparison:  it is forced on him by his source material.  Professor Stone and Eugene Rostow (1913-2002) have both written that transfer of populations prohibited in the Fourth Geneva Convention only applies, in effect, to Nazis and that anyone who does not achieve Nazi levels of inhumanity is excused Article 49 of the Fourth Geneva Convention.  In this their opinions were not widely supported at the time (Stone in 1981 and Rostow in 1990) nor now.

While Stone and Rostow, and indeed much more recent scholarship, can be brought to make a case that Israel’s occupation is as humane and lawful as an act of war ever is; to bring only their arguments without acknowledging the overwhelming weight of opposition is not good advocacy.

Whereas Israelis moving to Ariel are free to do so or not to do so, and their life in Ariel is pleasant and without the horrors visited upon the Volksdeutsch populations of the Baltic States who were tricked and coerced into resettlement camps; a polite transfer is still a transfer.

His last point is that:

… the Palestinian-Authority, under Yasser Arafat, signed the Oslo Accords with Israel. This was an internationally recognized agreement to divide jurisdiction of the territory between Israel and the newly created Palestinian Authority.

This is yet another inaccuracy.  The Oslo II Agreement of 1994, which is available here transferred authority from the Israeli government to the Palestinian Authority.  It nowhere divides jurisdiction in terms of sovereignty, merely with respect to responsibility in certain areas defined in the annexes to the agreement.

Mr Stark sets out an argument which is based on the ideas that the West Bank was always part of Israel because the Balfour Declaration, San Remo statement and League of Nations Mandate were not modified by the Partition of Palestine by the UN in 1947.  He writes that the dubious status of the West Bank’s occupation by Jordan in 1947 and Jordan’s relinquishing sovereignty to the PLO in 1988 means that it is not occupied Jordanian territory and therefore not occupied territory at all.  He claims that the Fourth Geneva Convention does not apply to Israel, that Israel has not transferred people under occupation outside the territories, that Israel has not transferred people from Israel into the territories.  He claims that in the Oslo Accords the Palestinian Authority ceded their claims and their rights to Area C to Israel.  In all these respects he is writing inaccurately.

Those who regard Judaea and Samaria as the inalienable patrimony of the Jewish people, those who regard the West Bank as key terrain for the defence of Israel, and those who view the Palestinian Authority as an untrustworthy partner can surely make their arguments without descending to the tendentious misrepresentation of fact.  I should also hope that they would do so without making an argument that Israel is not a legitimate military occupier but, as one must conclude from Mr Stark’s argument, an undemocratic tyranny.

Keywords: Uncategorized.

Tillerson testifies

Gene, January 11th 2017, 2:27 pm

Donald Trump’s nominee for secretary of state Rex Tillerson, CEO of Exxon Mobil and recipient of the Russian Order of Friendship from Vladimir Putin, testifies before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Update: Tillerson says Saudi Arabia isn’t a human rights violator and refuses to label Vladimir Putin a war criminal.

This may be the only time I ever write, “Good for Marco Rubio.”

Keywords: Stateside.

David Miller and the Zionists

Lucy Lips, January 10th 2017, 5:20 pm

David Miller is a scholar who seems to find solace in blaming everything he thinks is evil on the West and Israel. He seems to think Zionists are some kind of dodgy group of people sitting in the background funding evil conspiracies.

Shiraz Maher put a number of questions to Miller several years ago asking why it is that his powerbase website seemed to feature a whole range of utterly benign Jewish organisations such as the Board of Deputies but not many others.

According to Miller he’s been suspended and reinstated to the Labour Party. In comments made at an annual IHRC conference he goes on about how the “Zionists” are funding Islamophobia. Can we even begin to take apart the number of antisemitic tropes contained within that concept? He says;

“this is the word that will get my suspension from the Labour Party, [now] lifted, re-imposed. The Zionist movement is also part of…part of the Zionist movement is also part of this, the Zionist funders which are funding some of the Islamophobic networks, not all of the Zionist movement the liberal left part of the Zionist movement let’s not get into that argument, but there are elements of the Zionist movement that are involved in that as well funding networks so it’s not true to say it’s just the state…”

This is the kind of thinking that merits a round of applause at an IHRC event.

Is it every Zionist he’s talking about? What does he mean “a part of”? Is he going to name names or just smear every Zionist?

Have a listen to Miller in his own words at the Harry’s Place Sound Cloud account:

David Miller Zionists funding Islamophobia

This guy just can’t help himself.

Keywords: Uncategorized.

Middle East Monitor plumbs new depths

Guest Post, January 9th 2017, 10:59 am

This is a guest post by John Bevan.

Regular HP readers will need little reminder of the toxic nature of the Middle East Monitor site (“MEMO”), whose strapline is “Creating New Perspectives” and which claims to provide “carefully reasoned commentaries rooted in factual evidence”. In 2011, MEMO came to the defence of Palestinian hate preacher Raed Salah. More recently, it has helped to fund the conspiracy theorist David Miller. The Community Security Trust has more than once accused MEMO of promoting antisemitic canards (here and here; the original offending posts have been removed from MEMO’s site). Petra Marquardt Bigman has noted MEMO’s “open sympathies for Hamas.” MEMO’s director is Daud Abdullah; its senior editor is Ibrahim Hewitt; its researchers and writers include Ben White and Yvonne Ridley; its “honorary advisers” include Tariq Ramadan, Jenny Tonge and Lord Nazir Ahmed. In recent months, MEMO has given a platform to Asa Winstanley, to claim - in the face of all the evidence – that the Labour Party’s antisemitism crisis was “fabricated”; and to Ben White, to whitewash and justify the violent intimidation of Jewish students. You get the idea.

Even by MEMO’s standards, however, a recent, anonymous post on the scandal of missing Yemenite babies in Israel has plumbed new depths. The entire post (which also appears on the Palestine Chronicle website) is reproduced below (emphasis added):

400,000 Yemeni babies missing in Israel

Israel last week made public a database of 400,000 Jewish Yemeni children that have disappeared since the 1950s, the Times of Israel reported.

When mass migration from different parts of the world into Israel began in the 1950s, there were many cases of babies being kidnapped from hospitals and refugee camps. This was especially common amongst Yemeni Jews. Babies were usually put up for adoption either inside Israel or abroad.

The Israeli authorities usually refused to investigate further and dismissed the cases. It was very common that the Israeli authorities would claim the kidnapped babies died in the hospital and close the case.

Bodies were not shown to the parents and locations of burials were not given. Many suspected that this was part of a conspiracy to ensure the Ashkenazi branch of Judaism, which is mostly followed by Jews of a European heritage, remains the most dominant in Israel.

“For close to 60 years, people did not know the fate of their children, in a few minutes any person can access the pages containing all the information that the government of Israel has,” Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu said.

The article refers to a Times of Israel piece which supposedly claims that 400,000 Yemeni babies have gone missing in Israel since the 1950s. Tellingly, it would seem, MEMO does not link to the Times of Israel piece, which can be accessed here. As the most cursory skim shows, the Times of Israel post says something very different to what MEMO claims it says. Rather than referring to 400,000 missing babies, it refers to 400,000 recently declassified documents concerning the babies of over 1,000 mostly Yemenite Jewish families. If we assume that perhaps 2,000 babies altogether went missing, MEMO’s claim is a mere 398,000 out. There were only about 50,000 refugees from Yemen to Israel in total! That MEMO goes on to refer to Benjamin Netanyahu as Israel’s”President”, merely confirms that it is not a serious news outlet.

Of course, even one missing baby would have been a scandal; and Israel should have properly investigated the matter decades ago. This does not excuse MEMO’s woeful misreporting. As of the date of blogging (8 January), MEMO’s post has been shared 808 times; it has been posted on MEMO’s Facebook page and tweeted to MEMO’s 55,000+ followers. The “error” has been brought to MEMO’s attention on more than one occasion, yet remains uncorrected. The implications are obvious: far from being an outlet which provides “carefully reasoned commentaries rooted in factual evidence“, MEMO treats facts and evidence with the most outrageous disdain. No serious observer should view MEMO as anything other than a purveyor of the crudest anti-Israel propaganda.

PS in the unlikely event that MEMO now correct or remove the piece, screenshots of the original are available below:

Update: MEMO have now corrected the piece.

Keywords: Islamism.

‘Employee of Israel Embassy Does Job’

Guest Post, January 8th 2017, 10:48 am

This is a guest post by Jonathan Hoffman

Today’s Sunday Mail front page story is headlined “Israel plot to ‘take down’ Tory minister”.

It is based on the Al Jazeera ‘sting’ to be broadcast as part of four half-hour documentaries from 15 January.

The correct headline should be “Employee of Israel Embassy does job”. (UK Media Watch has complained). It is a non-story. But a non-story upon which the Mail’s Political Editor, Simon Walters, chooses to hang some truly vicious  - but anonymous – barbs of bigotry from an ‘ex-Minister in David Cameron’s government’.

(Some other headlines also over-egg the story.)

And the incident in question was not an “Israel plot.”  It was a lunch where a temporary employee (not a career diplomat) of the Embassy talked to a Parliamentary aide. The type of encounter that happens every day in Westminster or Washington  - or any capital city.

An Israeli employee of the Embassy – Shai Masot – is shown asking Robert Halfon’s aide to ‘take down’ Alan Duncan. ‘Take down’ is unfortunate phraseology – but all it means is to promote negative publicity about him. (Remember Masot is not a native speaker). The type of thing that happens in Westminster constantly. It is perfectly legitimate for foreign governments to attempt to lobby politicians and their aides to try to get more favourable treatment of their countries. Perfectly legitimate despite the Mail’s lame attempt to make out that Masot is working for Mossad as a spy (‘Ambitious Mr Masot’s CV has the hallmarks of a spy’).

The Mail goes on to quote an anonymous ‘Minister who served in David Cameron’s government’. I believe it is Sir Alan Duncan himself. He has simply used this non-incident as a hook on which to hang his Israel bashing.

So we get:

“British foreign policy is in hock to Israeli influence at the heart of our politics, and those in authority have ignored what is going on.”

[Notice the use of the word 'hock' which Duncan often uses in this context - see below - reinforcing my belief that it is Duncan speaking here]

[And just two weeks ago the UK endorsed Resolution 2334 at the UN Security Council ... Sir Alan (assuming it is he) sure has a strange definition of 'In Hock'!]

‘Lots of countries try to force their views on others, but what is scandalous in the UK is that instead of resisting it, successive Governments have submitted to it, taken donors’ money, and allowed Israeli influence-peddling to shape policy and even determine the fate of Ministers.’

‘This is politically corrupt, and diplomatically indefensible. The conduct of certain MPs needs to be exposed as the poisonous and deceitful infiltration of our politics by the unwitting agents of another country, which acts in defiance of international law, and whose government Kerry called its most extreme ever.’

‘This opaque funding and underhand conduct is a national disgrace and humiliation and must be stamped out.’

Let’s recall some of the nastiness of Duncan………… (whose recent career includes being ‘special envoy’ for Oman and Yemen and running a consultancy advising clients with interests in the Middle East).

Speaking on BBC Radio 4 in October 2014, following the debate in Parliament on Palestinian statehood, he said “all know that the United States is in hock to a very powerful financial lobby which dominates its politics.” In his RUSI speech after the vote, he said that “no endorser of Israeli settlements should be considered fit to stand for election, remain a member of a mainstream political party, or sit in a Parliament.”

And

“But our politics has rules…funding should not come from another country or from citizens of another country, or be unduly in hock to another country. This rule seems to apply to every country except when it comes from Israel. Jewish voters in the UK should be welcomed as supporters of, and donors to, their favoured political party.”

“…the support of any British Jew for any political party can hinge on whatever they want”

“…We need British Jews for the Conservative, Labour, or other UK parties; not the Israeli lobby for any party. The time has come to make sure above any doubt that the funding of any party in the UK is clearly decoupled from the influence of the Israeli state.”

Comments which earned him a sharp rebuke from the CST who said that they ‘resonated with the Jews / money / hidden power / alien purpose motifs of old antisemitic conspiracy theory: only now directed at Israel or pro-Israelis, rather than Jews’.

Whoever is the anonymous former Minister – How very shoddy and underhand of the Mail to allow this bigoted attack on Israel from behind a shield of anonymity.

Indeed look how it fuels the antisemitic slur of ‘Jewish power’:


“Even now, if I were to reveal who I am, I would be subjected to a relentless barrage of abuse and character assassination”.

The other piece of ‘news’ in the Mail article (again sourced from the Al Jazeera ‘sting’) is that ‘Masot had intensive contact with pro-Israel Labour figures and discussed extra funding for LFI at the party’s conference in Liverpool in September’.  Again, an Embassy employee doing his job. A figure of ‘£1 million’ is quoted by Masot for bringing MPs to Israel but we have no idea of the provenance of that number: was it for all MPs? From all countries? What did it cover? It was simply plucked out of the air. Maybe the reason Al Jazeera and the Mail highlight this is because they know that to combat the the anti-Israel media (eg Guardian, BBC and – sometimes – the Mail), the best thing is for policymakers to see Israel for themselves.

Let’s remember, this was the paper who called the High Court Judges in the Brexit case “Enemies of the People”.

And even slurred one of the Judges as “openly gay”.

And flirted with fascism in the 1930s

‘THE German nation, moreover, was rapidly falling under the control of its alien elements. In the last days of the pre-Hitler regime there were 20 times as many Jewish Government officials in Germany as had existed before the war. Israelites of international attachments were insinuating themselves into key positions in the German administrative machine. Three German Ministries only had direct relations with the Press, but in each case the official responsible for conveying news and interpreting policy to the public was a Jew. . It is from such abuses that Hitler has freed Germany.’

Mail Editor Paul Dacre sure has a lot of questions to answer ……………

Keywords: Uncategorized.

