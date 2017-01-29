Main menu:

White House omission of the Jews was deliberate

Gene, January 29th 2017, 7:16 pm

When I first saw that President Trump had issued a statement for Holocaust Remembrance Day that included no mention of the six million Jews exterminated by the Nazis, I was actually willing to give him the benefit of the doubt. I assumed it was the sort of oversight that can occur in the beginning days of a new administration.

It turns out I was being too generous. In fact the Trump administration deliberately left the Jews out of the statement.

The White House statement on International Holocaust Remembrance Day didn’t mention Jews or anti-Semitism because “despite what the media reports, we are an incredibly inclusive group and we took into account all of those who suffered,” administration spokeswoman Hope Hicks told CNN on Saturday.
…..
Anti-Defamation League Director Jonathan Greenblatt tweeted that the “@WhiteHouse statement on #HolocaustMemorialDay, misses that it was six million Jews who perished, not just ‘innocent people’” and “Puzzling and troubling @WhiteHouse #HolocaustMemorialDay stmt has no mention of Jews. GOP and Dem. presidents have done so in the past.”

Asked about the White House explanation that the President didn’t want to exclude any of the other groups Nazis killed by specifically mentioning Jews, Greenblatt told CNN that the United Nations established International Holocaust Remembrance Day not only because of Holocaust denial but also because so many countries — Iran, Russia, Poland, and Hungary, for example — specifically refuse to acknowledge Hitler’s attempt to exterminate Jews, “opting instead to talk about generic suffering rather than recognizing this catastrophic incident for what is was: the intended genocide of the Jewish people.”

I’m reminded of the posts at Harry’s Place over the years about people criticizing the supposed exclusive focus of HRD on the Jews when so many other “holocausts” are happening in the world. Not exactly the same as what Ms. Hicks said, but a little too close for comfort.

And as Josh Marshall points out at Talking Points Memo: “[I]t has long been a trope of Holocaust deniers and white nationalists to insist that Jews were only incidentally targeted.”

Am I convinced (as some are) that Trump’s top adviser Steve Bannon was behind this? No. Would I be shocked to learn that he was? Again, no.

Given all the abuse that Barack Obama took from some of our commenters and others about his alleged hostility to the Jews, I think it’s fair to point out that all of his HRD statements as president mentioned the extermination of the Jews.

In 2015 he said:

On the tenth International Holocaust Remembrance Day and the 70th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the American people pay tribute to the six million Jews and millions of others murdered by the Nazi regime. We also honor those who survived the Shoah, while recognizing the scars and burdens that many have carried ever since.

In January 2016 Obama spoke at the Israeli embassy in Washington. If you haven’t seen it, watch it. If you have seen it, it’s worth watching again:

Update: White House chief of staff Reince Priebus was reduced to incoherent babbling in an effort to defend the HRD statement.

Trump’s strangely limited entry ban

Gene, January 28th 2017, 4:41 pm

There’s a lot to say about President Trump’s executive order on Holocaust Remembrance Day banning citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States for 90 days.

But this is one of the most telling:

His proposed list doesn’t include Muslim-majority countries where his Trump Organization has done business or pursued potential deals. Properties include golf courses in the United Arab Emirates and two luxury towers operating in Turkey.

The countries in red are included in the ban. The countries in yellow (where Trump has business interests) are not:

(Bloomberg News provides a handy guide to Trump’s potential conflicts of interest.)

Trump said the ban is designed to keep Islamic terrorists out of the US. But of the 19 9/11 hijackers responsible for the worst act of terrorism in American history, 15 were from Saudi Arabia (excluded from the ban), two were from the United Arab Emirates (excluded from the ban), and the others were from Egypt (excluded from the ban) and Lebanon (excluded from the ban).

Two days before Trump signed the ban, someone at the Pentagon posted this tweet:

Iraq is one of the countries to which the entry ban applies. Was Trump being trolled? I hope so.

Update: The New York Times reports:

Around the nation, security officers at major international gateways had new rules to follow. Humanitarian organizations scrambled to cancel long-planned programs, delivering the bad news to families who were about to travel. Refugees who were airborne on flights when the order was signed were detained at airports.

Reports rapidly surfaced Saturday morning of students attending American universities who were blocked from getting back into the United States from visits abroad. One student said in a Twitter post that he would be unable to study at Yale. Another who attends the Massachusetts Institute of Technology was refused permission to board a plane. Stanford University was reportedly working to help a Sudanese student return to California.

Human rights groups reported that legal permanent residents of the United States who hold green cards were being stopped in foreign airports as they sought to return from funerals, vacations or study abroad — a clear indication that Mr. Trump’s directive is being applied broadly.

Mr. Trump’s order, enacted with the stroke of a pen on Friday afternoon, suspended entry of all refugees to the United States for 120 days, barred Syrian refugees indefinitely, and blocked entry into the United States for 90 days for citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

The Department of Homeland Security said that the executive order barred green card holders from those countries from re-entering the United States.

At least one case quickly prompted a legal challenge as lawyers representing two Iraqi refugees held at Kennedy International Airport in New York filed a motion early Saturday seeking to have their clients released. They also filed a motion for class certification, in an effort to represent all refugees and other immigrants who they said were being unlawfully detained at ports of entry.

Shortly after noon on Saturday, Hameed Khalid Darweesh, an interpreter who worked on behalf of the United States government in Iraq, was released. After nearly 19 hours of detention, Mr. Darweesh began to cry as he spoke to reporters, putting his hands behind his back and miming handcuffs.

“What I do for this country? They put the cuffs on,” Mr. Darweesh said. “You know how many soldiers I touch by this hand?”

The other man the lawyers are representing, Haider Sameer Abdulkhaleq Alshawi, remained in custody as his legal advocates sought his release.

Inside the airport, one of the lawyers, Mark Doss, a supervising attorney at the International Refugee Assistance Project, asked a border agent, “Who is the person we need to talk to?”

“Call Mr. Trump,” said the agent, who declined to identify himself.

I find it a little sickening myself.

Further update: Ben Jeffries, who used to comment here, has posted the following on Facebook:

My sister-in-law, Abeer, is in Khartoum. She holds a Sudanese passport *and* a Green Card residence permit for the USA, where she has been resident for nearly a decade. She was visiting her father, who is terminally ill. She has been caught by Trump’s ban on travel to the United States for citizens of Sudan.

Abeer’s husband, Mohammad, is working in the Gulf. He is a senior accountant for a US firm with extensive business in the Gulf states. He too is a Sudanese passport holder, and he too holds a US Green Card. He too is now unable to return to his family home in the USA.

Mohammad and Abeer have two children. Their son is nine years old, their daughter is six years old. Both children are staying with friends in the United States, their parents being unable to return to them. The children are clearly very upset and cannot understand why their parents cannot come home.

This situation is a fucking disgrace.

Trump vs. Mexico

Gene, January 27th 2017, 8:12 pm

I guess he meant it after all.

President Trump and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto were scheduled to meet next week in Washington.

However after Nieto had the gall to reiterate his longstanding position that Mexico would not pay for the multi-billion-dollar wall that Trump wants to build along the southern border, Trump tweeted:

And so Nieto went ahead and canceled.

Trump’s press secretary Sean Spicer said the US would recoup the cost of the wall (up to $25 billion) by imposing a 20 percent tariff on Mexican products entering the the country. After it was pointed out that American consumers would bear the cost of any such tariff, Spicer backed off and said it was just one of many ideas.

Trump and Nieto spoke by phone Friday, but there’s no indication that anything was resolved. Although I have no idea what was said, I am quite sure that Nieto once again did not agree to Trump’s demand that Mexico pay for the wall.

So now relations with our southern neighbor are as bad as they have been in decades, and we’re only one week into the Trump presidency. Just 207 weeks to go.

Report from Rockbridge County

Gene, January 27th 2017, 7:37 pm

On Wednesday evening I went to a meeting of the Rockbridge County, Virginia, Democratic Committee.

Rockbridge is a rural county that surrounds the town of Lexington, where I live. In the November election Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton in the county by 6,680 votes to 3,508.

The usual pre-election attendance at Rockbridge Democratic meetings was about 30 people. On Wednesday night there were close to 100.

People who attended the Women’s March in Washington on Saturday (which involved a four-hour trip each way) were asked to stand. About two dozen did.

Also at the meeting, people were asked for ideas on what to do going forward. Among the radical suggestions were letters to the editor, encouraging people to run for office and engaging in dialogue with Trump supporters.

Strangely, Linda Sarsour was not mentioned even once. And I can assure you that if she had been, the universal reaction would have been blank looks.

Douglas Murray on Geert Wilders and liberalism

Sarah AB, January 27th 2017, 9:08 am

Douglas Murray’s latest article for the Spectator claims that Geert Wilders ‘doesn’t threaten Dutch liberalism: he’s defending it’.  There’s something in this.  Whereas other populist/far right parties, such as the BNP, have tended to take a conservative stance on women’s rights and LGBT issues, Wilders’ views are perfectly liberal.  He is also a vocal opponent of antisemitism (and supporter of Israel).

However his views on Muslims stress test his liberal credentials.  This is of course in part a function of the tendency, evidenced by many opinion polls, for European Muslims to hold less liberal views than the rest of the population on just the issues cited above.   Here’s a link to some findings on Muslim antisemitism in the Netherlands. And here is an absolutely shocking story, if accurate, of failure to deal with homophobia from Dutch Muslims. This news report confirms the genuine problem with homophobia – but also positive pushback from a Muslim mayor.

This study demonstrated that there was certainly a link between homophobia and immigrant and Muslim communities. However other factors also correlated with homophobia including lack of education, conservative Christianity and far right views.  Encouragingly, second generation immigrants were more tolerant.

Muslims in the Netherlands are not a homogenous group.  Clearly, as in other European countries, their views tend to be conservative – though of course there are Muslim liberals too –  and in some cases extreme.

The Muslim population of the Netherlands is just a little higher than the UK, as a proportion of the overall total, but lower than France.  Like most other Europeans, the Dutch greatly overestimate this figure.

Douglas Murray outlines some of the concerns felt by Wilders’ supporters, and derides mainstream politicians for trying to take the wind out of his sails by talking tough at election time.  He criticises the 2011 attempt to prosecute him for hate speech – which I also opposed – and then turns to the more recent case brought against Wilders for inciting discrimination and hatred against Moroccans in the Netherlands. Here’s a summary of the background from the Guardian.

State prosecutors say Wilders asked a crowd of supporters in March 2014 whether they wanted more or fewer Moroccans in the Netherlands, triggering the chant “Fewer! Fewer! Fewer!”, to which a smiling Wilders responded: “We’ll take care of that.”

I find Murray’s account of this case disingenuous:

The latest trial — which concluded last year and finished with a guilty verdict — was an outrageous example of judicial activism. By prosecuting Wilders for advocating less immigration into Holland, the courts effectively made it illegal not to support mass migration. If it is illegal to say that you want ‘fewer’ Moroccans in your country, then in response to the question of whether you want ‘more or fewer Moroccans’ in your country, the only legal option is to say ‘more’.

This was not a discussion about immigration but about one specific nationality, so it’s quite misleading to say that ‘the courts effectively made it illegal not to support mass migration.’

There are plenty of other reasons why liberals might raise an eyebrow at Murray’s claim that Wilders is a champion of liberalism.

Wilders wants to ban all mosques, Islamic symbols (I’m unsure quite what this means in practice), and even the Qur’an, and will close the borders to immigrants from Muslim countries.

He has said in the past that he’d like to see millions of Muslims deported from Europe.

Interesting too is this policy statement, though it’s got nothing to do with Islam:

No public money for development aid, windmills, art, innovation, broadcasting, etc

That doesn’t sound too liberal.

And you can see why he is drawn to Trump:

Here is our plan: instead of financing the entire world and the people we do not want here, we give our money back to the common Dutch person.

Here are a couple more points from his manifesto:

- Preventive incarceration of radical Muslims
- Criminals with double nationality stripped of their Dutch citizenship and deported

How radical would you have to be to be jailed, and for how long?

Ian Buruma makes an interesting observation, also in the Spectator.

Even though the bulk of Wilders’s supporters are both provincial and conservative, he uses Dutch social tolerance as a stick to beat up Muslims.

Wilders does not have full support from the groups he seeks to champion, and some of his alliances suggest that Wilders won’t make a shibboleth of gay rights.

What is  perhaps most annoying about Murray’s article is its failure to acknowledge any of these specific concerns people have in relation to Wilders’ policies, or to make it clear what Murray himself thinks of them.

Appalling treatment of Jewish students at SOAS Students Union

Cross-Post, January 26th 2017, 11:13 am

From the Union of Jewish Students blog

On Tuesday night, Jewish students at SOAS were treated differently from other minorities. They were told that unlike every other minority group, they are not allowed to define what constitutes their own antisemitism. They were also told that Zionists were not welcome on their campus.

A motion called ‘Jewish Equality Act’ was debated at SOAS Students’ Union’s Union General Meeting on Tuesday. The motion aimed to create processes to make campus life more accessible for Jewish students. This included ensuring that there were prayer spaces for all students of faith, provision of kosher food, and not scheduling events on Jewish holidays or the Sabbath.

As part of the debate of the motion, the following line was removed after debate:

“Jewish students should be given the right to self-determination and be able to define what constitutes hatred against their group like all other minority groups”

This was, once again, a room full of students who do not identify as Jewish, explaining to Jewish students how to define their own oppression. This is in contrast to the way that other forms of oppression are defined, as per the Macpherson principle, allowing the victim to define their own oppression.

The proposer of the motion and J-Soc President, Avrahum Sanger, whose experiences were recently covered in the Evening Standard was told that he was wrong and that his experiences of discrimination were not true. This is reflective of many Jewish students in the past year not being able to define their own experiences or oppression, unlike other minority groups.

The motion passed with lines either removed or changed, but what followed was a debate on the motion ‘External organisations hosting events’. During this debate, the following statement was made in favour of the motion:

“We need to be careful with organisations and speakers speaking at our university. For instance, an organisation that has any affiliation or any links to a Zionist or Netanyahu or to a Zionist ideology. There will not be any tolerance of such organisations to host an event or speak on any topic regardless.”

This statement was made with Jewish students who define as Zionists sitting in the room, and appallingly, it was followed by thunderous applause by the audience.

In light of Tuesday night’s events, proposer of the motion and SOAS Jewish Society President Avrahum Sanger wrote a blog that you can read here.

Josh Nagli, UJS Campaigns Director added:

“The comments made during the SOAS Union General Meeting were outrageous. Not only were Jewish students told that they did not have the right to define their own oppression, but they also heard that Zionists are not welcome in their Students’ Union. These disgraceful comments are a stark reminder of the discrimination and intolerance many Jewish students at SOAS have faced in recent years.

“Time and again, Jewish students are being told what constitutes antisemitism. Whereas Students’ Unions have regularly applied the Macpherson principle to other minority groups, allowing them to define their own oppression, it seems that once again we are seeing one rule for Jewish students and another for everyone else.

“The disgraceful comments regarding Zionist speakers will bring back dreadful memories of Jewish students’ experiences on campus in the 1970s when the banning of Zionist speakers led to J-Socs being banned. It is completely unacceptable that these comments were not challenged. Instead they were met with applause. It is imperative that SOAS Students’ Union makes it clear that they do not support this view.

“Despite Jewish students simply attempting to make campus a safe place for them, the events that took place on Tuesday night sent a clear message to Jewish students that the Students’ Union will work with them, but not if it has anything to do with Israel or Zionism.”

Beware of Linda Sarsour

Cross-Post, January 26th 2017, 7:00 am

This is a cross-post from the Rambling Infidel

‘Brooklyn hijabi’ and alleged feminist Linda Sarsour was a co-organiser and leader of the notorious Women’s March on Saturday, described as one of the biggest protests in American history.

She recieved alot of criticism afterwards which was described as “Islamophobic” or “right wing” across many media sites that reported on it.

I will concede that some of the blowback she experienced on social media was unpleasant and indeed motivated by bigotry and racism. I condemn this obviously and view it as tragic, as it diverts attention from very legitimate criticisms of her hypocrisy and faux-feminism.

However, the reason she is on the end of legitimate criticism is not because she is Muslim. It’s because she is an apologist for oppressive Islamist fundamentalism and an identity politics poser, which many media sites failed to mention. There is an immense, and rather sick irony for someone who minimizes the oppression of her ‘fellow Muslim sisters’ to lead a Women’s March to defend the gains of feminism against Donald Trump.

You don’t believe me? Well, let us look at some of her previous tweets.

Her basic message is “Don’t worry! Women being barred from driving isn’t a big deal because they get 10 weeks of paid maternity leave, while women in America don’t have the benefit of paid maternity leave”.

The hardships of women in Saudi Arabia goes far beyond them not being allowed to drive. It’s to do with a state, a legal system and even a culture that doesn’t treat them as human beings of equal worth. That views motherhood and domestic surbordination as the only thing that is worthy of a woman. So yeah, it’s not a coincedence that Saudi women are compensated with a sort of generous maternity leave.

In this tweet she attempts to downplay the issue of forced veiling in Saudi Arabia. Of course, veiling is not THE issue for Saudi women, but it certainly is AN issue. The issue is the fundamental right of women to choose what they wish to wear, not for the nanny state acting in the name of Allah ordering women what to wear. As a “feminist” how does she fail to see this very simple principle?

Do read the rest of this post here.

This just in from Moscow

Gene, January 23rd 2017, 11:00 pm

From the non-state owned English-language Moscow Times:

And in what must be a completely unrelated report:

And in case you missed it:

It’s funny until you see this:

Now is it OK to invoke Orwell?

Gene, January 22nd 2017, 6:58 pm

Only two days into the Trump administration and we’re in the realm of “alternative facts.”

As Orwell might have said…

Gene, January 21st 2017, 9:21 pm

If you want a vision of the future, imagine Donald Trump talking about how popular he believes himself to be and how the media are concealing that public esteem- for four years.



Update:More on Trump’s bizarre appearance at the CIA.

Further update: Trump’s press secretary Sean Spicer calls his first press briefing to tell a lie: “This was the largest audience ever to witness an inauguration, period. Both in person and around the globe.”

It wasn’t.

Get used to it.

And well done to CNN for refusing to play the game on Trump’s terms.

