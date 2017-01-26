Main menu:

Appalling treatment of Jewish students at SOAS Students Union

Cross-Post, January 26th 2017, 11:13 am

From the Union of Jewish Students blog

On Tuesday night, Jewish students at SOAS were treated differently from other minorities. They were told that unlike every other minority group, they are not allowed to define what constitutes their own antisemitism. They were also told that Zionists were not welcome on their campus.

A motion called ‘Jewish Equality Act’ was debated at SOAS Students’ Union’s Union General Meeting on Tuesday. The motion aimed to create processes to make campus life more accessible for Jewish students. This included ensuring that there were prayer spaces for all students of faith, provision of kosher food, and not scheduling events on Jewish holidays or the Sabbath.

As part of the debate of the motion, the following line was removed after debate:

“Jewish students should be given the right to self-determination and be able to define what constitutes hatred against their group like all other minority groups”

This was, once again, a room full of students who do not identify as Jewish, explaining to Jewish students how to define their own oppression. This is in contrast to the way that other forms of oppression are defined, as per the Macpherson principle, allowing the victim to define their own oppression.

The proposer of the motion and J-Soc President, Avrahum Sanger, whose experiences were recently covered in the Evening Standard was told that he was wrong and that his experiences of discrimination were not true. This is reflective of many Jewish students in the past year not being able to define their own experiences or oppression, unlike other minority groups.

The motion passed with lines either removed or changed, but what followed was a debate on the motion ‘External organisations hosting events’. During this debate, the following statement was made in favour of the motion:

“We need to be careful with organisations and speakers speaking at our university. For instance, an organisation that has any affiliation or any links to a Zionist or Netanyahu or to a Zionist ideology. There will not be any tolerance of such organisations to host an event or speak on any topic regardless.”

This statement was made with Jewish students who define as Zionists sitting in the room, and appallingly, it was followed by thunderous applause by the audience.

In light of Tuesday night’s events, proposer of the motion and SOAS Jewish Society President Avrahum Sanger wrote a blog that you can read here.

Josh Nagli, UJS Campaigns Director added:

“The comments made during the SOAS Union General Meeting were outrageous. Not only were Jewish students told that they did not have the right to define their own oppression, but they also heard that Zionists are not welcome in their Students’ Union. These disgraceful comments are a stark reminder of the discrimination and intolerance many Jewish students at SOAS have faced in recent years.

“Time and again, Jewish students are being told what constitutes antisemitism. Whereas Students’ Unions have regularly applied the Macpherson principle to other minority groups, allowing them to define their own oppression, it seems that once again we are seeing one rule for Jewish students and another for everyone else.

“The disgraceful comments regarding Zionist speakers will bring back dreadful memories of Jewish students’ experiences on campus in the 1970s when the banning of Zionist speakers led to J-Socs being banned. It is completely unacceptable that these comments were not challenged. Instead they were met with applause. It is imperative that SOAS Students’ Union makes it clear that they do not support this view.

“Despite Jewish students simply attempting to make campus a safe place for them, the events that took place on Tuesday night sent a clear message to Jewish students that the Students’ Union will work with them, but not if it has anything to do with Israel or Zionism.”

Beware of Linda Sarsour

Cross-Post, January 26th 2017, 7:00 am

This is a cross-post from the Rambling Infidel

‘Brooklyn hijabi’ and alleged feminist Linda Sarsour was a co-organiser and leader of the notorious Women’s March on Saturday, described as one of the biggest protests in American history.

She recieved alot of criticism afterwards which was described as “Islamophobic” or “right wing” across many media sites that reported on it.

I will concede that some of the blowback she experienced on social media was unpleasant and indeed motivated by bigotry and racism. I condemn this obviously and view it as tragic, as it diverts attention from very legitimate criticisms of her hypocrisy and faux-feminism.

However, the reason she is on the end of legitimate criticism is not because she is Muslim. It’s because she is an apologist for oppressive Islamist fundamentalism and an identity politics poser, which many media sites failed to mention. There is an immense, and rather sick irony for someone who minimizes the oppression of her ‘fellow Muslim sisters’ to lead a Women’s March to defend the gains of feminism against Donald Trump.

You don’t believe me? Well, let us look at some of her previous tweets.

Her basic message is “Don’t worry! Women being barred from driving isn’t a big deal because they get 10 weeks of paid maternity leave, while women in America don’t have the benefit of paid maternity leave”.

The hardships of women in Saudi Arabia goes far beyond them not being allowed to drive. It’s to do with a state, a legal system and even a culture that doesn’t treat them as human beings of equal worth. That views motherhood and domestic surbordination as the only thing that is worthy of a woman. So yeah, it’s not a coincedence that Saudi women are compensated with a sort of generous maternity leave.

In this tweet she attempts to downplay the issue of forced veiling in Saudi Arabia. Of course, veiling is not THE issue for Saudi women, but it certainly is AN issue. The issue is the fundamental right of women to choose what they wish to wear, not for the nanny state acting in the name of Allah ordering women what to wear. As a “feminist” how does she fail to see this very simple principle?

Do read the rest of this post here.

This just in from Moscow

Gene, January 23rd 2017, 11:00 pm

From the non-state owned English-language Moscow Times:

And in what must be a completely unrelated report:

And in case you missed it:

It’s funny until you see this:

Now is it OK to invoke Orwell?

Gene, January 22nd 2017, 6:58 pm

Only two days into the Trump administration and we’re in the realm of “alternative facts.”

As Orwell might have said…

Gene, January 21st 2017, 9:21 pm

If you want a vision of the future, imagine Donald Trump talking about how popular he believes himself to be and how the media are concealing that public esteem- for four years.



Update:More on Trump’s bizarre appearance at the CIA.

Further update: Trump’s press secretary Sean Spicer calls his first press briefing to tell a lie: “This was the largest audience ever to witness an inauguration, period. Both in person and around the globe.”

It wasn’t.

Get used to it.

And well done to CNN for refusing to play the game on Trump’s terms.

Piers Corbyn Nazi Supporter?

Marc Goldberg, January 21st 2017, 7:17 pm

I’m not sure whether Piers Corbyn is a member of the Labour Party. According to the Campaign Against Antisemitism he is.

If so he should be booted out for his views on Jews.

This is his latest foray into conspiratorial nonsense, it is also as impressive an example of the extreme left meeting the extreme right as any.

Piers Corbyn antisemitism

Trump’s Inaugural address

Gene, January 21st 2017, 5:57 pm

One of the main challenges we’ll face during the Trump administration is filtering out the distracting noise (from all sides) and focusing on the issues that matter.

So while many Trump opponents denounced his Inaugural address as “dark” and “dystopian,” it’s important to recognize that a lot of what he said spoke directly to the anger (much of it justified) of many of his working-class supporters.

Given 20th century American history, it’s reasonable to be troubled by Trump’s invocation of the phrase “America First.” And it’s hard to believe that whoever drafted the speech for him was unaware of that history.

But writing at The Week, Ryan Cooper made an important point:

To my jaundiced left-wing ears, Trump’s evisceration of the moneyed elite rang uncomfortably true. He lamented the very real fact that the Washington area (especially the suburbs of northern Virginia) has become incredibly rich while de-industrialization has devastated vast swathes of the hinterlands. “Washington flourished, but the people did not share in its wealth. Politicians prospered, but the jobs left and the factories closed. The establishment protected itself, but not the citizens of the country.” While this is an unfair reading of the entirety of the Obama years, for a huge fraction of the country — beset by outsourcing, foreclosure, opioid addiction, falling homeownership, and stagnant or declining wages — it’s also a lived reality.

These are real problems, and despite his borderline-apocalyptic rhetoric, Trump is at least theoretically right to skewer America’s past leaders for failing to solve them.

However, there is precisely zero sign that America’s 45th president is going to do anything to make good on his fiercely populist promises.

So, for example, when Trump says, “We will follow two simple rules; buy American and hire American,” it’s fair to remind people that as a businessman he has routinely and serenely ignored these two simple rules. And it’s fair to ask if he will support a bill introduced by Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown to apply “Buy American” rules to all taxpayer-funded infrastructure and public works projects.

When Trump contrasts the triumphs of the self-protecting establishment with the “struggling families all across our land,” it’s important to remember that he has named people like Steve Mnuchin and Andrew Puzder to his cabinet.

And when one of Trump’s first actions as president makes it somewhat harder for struggling families to become homeowners, it’s important to let people know.

Successfully opposing Trump won’t be achieved through self-righteous denunciations and personal insults. Rather it will be through reminding ordinary people (including those who voted for him) of the almost-certain gap between his promises and the policies that he is likely to embrace.

Inauguration Day protests

Gene, January 21st 2017, 3:19 pm

This was clever:

This wasn’t:

I’m sure at least some of the window-smashers are more privileged and economically secure than the Starbucks’ workers who may lose badly needed income as a result of the anarchists’ self-indulgent criminal behavior.

Looking Ahead to President Trump

Roland Dodds, January 20th 2017, 6:13 pm

Here are just a few thoughts about how to approach the next four years.

Don’t Curse, Organize – Dissent Magazine

Leftists, in and out of social movements, should instead seize the opportunity that Hillary Clinton’s defeat has given them. Join local chapters of the Democratic Party. Start Democratic clubs where liberals, moderates, and radicals can debate how to challenge Trump and his allies at every level. Consider running for the city council or the state legislature or Congress—and seek out advice about how to set up a campaign and, yes, raise money to finance it. Come up with a strategy to convince registered Democrats to vote in midterm elections. President Obama woefully neglected party-building during his eight years in office. The result, in part, is that Democrats hold power securely only in big cities and a few states.

To beat back the man who might become the most destructive president in U.S. history, we will also need a bit of empathy for those white folks who voted for Obama twice, warmed up to Sanders, and then switched to Trump. Some were certainly motivated by fear or hatred of Latino immigrants, Muslims, women, or all of the above. But many also have anxieties about their own lives that we should be able to understand. We are not going to convince them to spurn the man they elected if we call them names and mock their worries. Don’t curse, organize.
Read more »

Obama the reader

Gene, January 19th 2017, 12:24 pm

Let me stipulate that Barack Obama’s avid book-reading did not necessarily make him a better president (or a worse president, for that matter). Nor does the fact that Donald Trump doesn’t seem to read many books (although he has published several ghost-written books) necessarily mean that he will be a bad president. (There are plenty of other reasons to expect that.)

That said, The New York Times’s chief book critic Michiko Kakutani conducted an interview with Obama about his reading (and writing) preferences. Among the revelations:

• He gave his daughter Malia, a college freshman, a Kindle with Norman Mailer’s “The Naked and the Dead,” Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s “One Hundred Years of Solitude,” Doris Lessing’s “The Golden Notebook” and Maxine Hong Kingston’s “The Woman Warrior.”

The only one of those which I have read is “The Naked and the Dead,” which may be the best novel to come out of World War II. I once tried to read the Marquez book but couldn’t get past the first couple of pages.

• When he was working as a community organizer in Chicago, Obama wrote short stories, mostly about old people.

• Other books Obama has liked are Colson Whitehead’s “The Underground Railroad,” Marilynne Robinson’s “Gilead,” Liu Cixin’s science fiction series “The Three-Body Problem,” Lauren Groff’s “Fates and Furies,” Toni Morrison’s “Song of Solomon” and V. S. Naipaul’s “A Bend in the River.”

I’ll admit to having read none of them.

• He said reading Shakespeare’s tragedies was “foundational for me in understanding how certain patterns repeat themselves and play themselves out between human beings.”

• I agree with him that Lincoln’s Second Inaugural is as good as any piece of American writing.

• It doesn’t surprise me at all that he said this: “Some of the great books by Jewish authors like Philip Roth or Saul Bellow, they are steeped with this sense of being an outsider, longing to get in, not sure what you’re giving up — what you’re willing to give up and what you’re not willing to give up. So that particular aspect of American fiction I think is still of great relevance today.”

Obama was far from a perfect president. He came into office at a truly perilous time for the US and the world, and helped avert economic catastrophe. He did some good things and he made some serious mistakes (mostly of omission). A case can be made that his failures in policy and party-building led to the success of Donald Trump. But it was nice to have an erudite, articulate, essentially decent person in the Oval Office. I think we will miss that pretty soon.

What books do you wish Donald Trump would have the interest and attention span to read (beside the obvious)?

Update: Obama managing to ignore the Russian state “journalist” who shouted at him during his last press conference speaks well of him.

