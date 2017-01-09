Main menu:

Middle East Monitor plumbs new depths

Guest Post, January 9th 2017, 10:59 am

This is a guest post by John Bevan.

Regular HP readers will need little reminder of the toxic nature of the Middle East Monitor site (“MEMO”), whose strapline is “Creating New Perspectives” and which claims to provide “carefully reasoned commentaries rooted in factual evidence”. In 2011, MEMO came to the defence of Palestinian hate preacher Raed Salah. More recently, it has helped to fund the conspiracy theorist David Miller. The Community Security Trust has more than once accused MEMO of promoting antisemitic canards (here and here; the original offending posts have been removed from MEMO’s site). Petra Marquardt Bigman has noted MEMO’s “open sympathies for Hamas.” MEMO’s director is Daud Abdullah; its senior editor is Ibrahim Hewitt; its researchers and writers include Ben White and Yvonne Ridley; its “honorary advisers” include Tariq Ramadan, Jenny Tonge and Lord Nazir Ahmed. In recent months, MEMO has given a platform to Asa Winstanley, to claim - in the face of all the evidence – that the Labour Party’s antisemitism crisis was “fabricated”; and to Ben White, to whitewash and justify the violent intimidation of Jewish students. You get the idea.

Even by MEMO’s standards, however, a recent, anonymous post on the scandal of missing Yemenite babies in Israel has plumbed new depths. The entire post (which also appears on the Palestine Chronicle website) is reproduced below (emphasis added):

400,000 Yemeni babies missing in Israel

Israel last week made public a database of 400,000 Jewish Yemeni children that have disappeared since the 1950s, the Times of Israel reported.

When mass migration from different parts of the world into Israel began in the 1950s, there were many cases of babies being kidnapped from hospitals and refugee camps. This was especially common amongst Yemeni Jews. Babies were usually put up for adoption either inside Israel or abroad.

The Israeli authorities usually refused to investigate further and dismissed the cases. It was very common that the Israeli authorities would claim the kidnapped babies died in the hospital and close the case.

Bodies were not shown to the parents and locations of burials were not given. Many suspected that this was part of a conspiracy to ensure the Ashkenazi branch of Judaism, which is mostly followed by Jews of a European heritage, remains the most dominant in Israel.

“For close to 60 years, people did not know the fate of their children, in a few minutes any person can access the pages containing all the information that the government of Israel has,” Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu said.

The article refers to a Times of Israel piece which supposedly claims that 400,000 Yemeni babies have gone missing in Israel since the 1950s. Tellingly, it would seem, MEMO does not link to the Times of Israel piece, which can be accessed here. As the most cursory skim shows, the Times of Israel post says something very different to what MEMO claims it says. Rather than referring to 400,000 missing babies, it refers to 400,000 recently declassified documents concerning the babies of over 1,000 mostly Yemenite Jewish families. If we assume that perhaps 2,000 babies altogether went missing, MEMO’s claim is a mere 398,000 out. There were only about 50,000 refugees from Yemen to Israel in total! That MEMO goes on to refer to Benjamin Netanyahu as Israel’s”President”, merely confirms that it is not a serious news outlet.

Of course, even one missing baby would have been a scandal; and Israel should have properly investigated the matter decades ago. This does not excuse MEMO’s woeful misreporting. As of the date of blogging (8 January), MEMO’s post has been shared 808 times; it has been posted on MEMO’s Facebook page and tweeted to MEMO’s 55,000+ followers. The “error” has been brought to MEMO’s attention on more than one occasion, yet remains uncorrected. The implications are obvious: far from being an outlet which provides “carefully reasoned commentaries rooted in factual evidence“, MEMO treats facts and evidence with the most outrageous disdain. No serious observer should view MEMO as anything other than a purveyor of the crudest anti-Israel propaganda.

PS in the unlikely event that MEMO now correct or remove the piece, screenshots of the original are available below:

‘Employee of Israel Embassy Does Job’

Guest Post, January 8th 2017, 10:48 am

This is a guest post by Jonathan Hoffman

Today’s Sunday Mail front page story is headlined “Israel plot to ‘take down’ Tory minister”.

It is based on the Al Jazeera ‘sting’ to be broadcast as part of four half-hour documentaries from 15 January.

The correct headline should be “Employee of Israel Embassy does job”. (UK Media Watch has complained). It is a non-story. But a non-story upon which the Mail’s Political Editor, Simon Walters, chooses to hang some truly vicious  - but anonymous – barbs of bigotry from an ‘ex-Minister in David Cameron’s government’.

(Some other headlines also over-egg the story.)

And the incident in question was not an “Israel plot.”  It was a lunch where a temporary employee (not a career diplomat) of the Embassy talked to a Parliamentary aide. The type of encounter that happens every day in Westminster or Washington  - or any capital city.

An Israeli employee of the Embassy – Shai Masot – is shown asking Robert Halfon’s aide to ‘take down’ Alan Duncan. ‘Take down’ is unfortunate phraseology – but all it means is to promote negative publicity about him. (Remember Masot is not a native speaker). The type of thing that happens in Westminster constantly. It is perfectly legitimate for foreign governments to attempt to lobby politicians and their aides to try to get more favourable treatment of their countries. Perfectly legitimate despite the Mail’s lame attempt to make out that Masot is working for Mossad as a spy (‘Ambitious Mr Masot’s CV has the hallmarks of a spy’).

The Mail goes on to quote an anonymous ‘Minister who served in David Cameron’s government’. I believe it is Sir Alan Duncan himself. He has simply used this non-incident as a hook on which to hang his Israel bashing.

So we get:

“British foreign policy is in hock to Israeli influence at the heart of our politics, and those in authority have ignored what is going on.”

[Notice the use of the word 'hock' which Duncan often uses in this context - see below - reinforcing my belief that it is Duncan speaking here]

[And just two weeks ago the UK endorsed Resolution 2334 at the UN Security Council ... Sir Alan (assuming it is he) sure has a strange definition of 'In Hock'!]

‘Lots of countries try to force their views on others, but what is scandalous in the UK is that instead of resisting it, successive Governments have submitted to it, taken donors’ money, and allowed Israeli influence-peddling to shape policy and even determine the fate of Ministers.’

‘This is politically corrupt, and diplomatically indefensible. The conduct of certain MPs needs to be exposed as the poisonous and deceitful infiltration of our politics by the unwitting agents of another country, which acts in defiance of international law, and whose government Kerry called its most extreme ever.’

‘This opaque funding and underhand conduct is a national disgrace and humiliation and must be stamped out.’

Let’s recall some of the nastiness of Duncan………… (whose recent career includes being ‘special envoy’ for Oman and Yemen and running a consultancy advising clients with interests in the Middle East).

Speaking on BBC Radio 4 in October 2014, following the debate in Parliament on Palestinian statehood, he said “all know that the United States is in hock to a very powerful financial lobby which dominates its politics.” In his RUSI speech after the vote, he said that “no endorser of Israeli settlements should be considered fit to stand for election, remain a member of a mainstream political party, or sit in a Parliament.”

And

“But our politics has rules…funding should not come from another country or from citizens of another country, or be unduly in hock to another country. This rule seems to apply to every country except when it comes from Israel. Jewish voters in the UK should be welcomed as supporters of, and donors to, their favoured political party.”

“…the support of any British Jew for any political party can hinge on whatever they want”

“…We need British Jews for the Conservative, Labour, or other UK parties; not the Israeli lobby for any party. The time has come to make sure above any doubt that the funding of any party in the UK is clearly decoupled from the influence of the Israeli state.”

Comments which earned him a sharp rebuke from the CST who said that they ‘resonated with the Jews / money / hidden power / alien purpose motifs of old antisemitic conspiracy theory: only now directed at Israel or pro-Israelis, rather than Jews’.

Whoever is the anonymous former Minister – How very shoddy and underhand of the Mail to allow this bigoted attack on Israel from behind a shield of anonymity.

Indeed look how it fuels the antisemitic slur of ‘Jewish power’:


“Even now, if I were to reveal who I am, I would be subjected to a relentless barrage of abuse and character assassination”.

The other piece of ‘news’ in the Mail article (again sourced from the Al Jazeera ‘sting’) is that ‘Masot had intensive contact with pro-Israel Labour figures and discussed extra funding for LFI at the party’s conference in Liverpool in September’.  Again, an Embassy employee doing his job. A figure of ‘£1 million’ is quoted by Masot for bringing MPs to Israel but we have no idea of the provenance of that number: was it for all MPs? From all countries? What did it cover? It was simply plucked out of the air. Maybe the reason Al Jazeera and the Mail highlight this is because they know that to combat the the anti-Israel media (eg Guardian, BBC and – sometimes – the Mail), the best thing is for policymakers to see Israel for themselves.

Let’s remember, this was the paper who called the High Court Judges in the Brexit case “Enemies of the People”.

And even slurred one of the Judges as “openly gay”.

And flirted with fascism in the 1930s

‘THE German nation, moreover, was rapidly falling under the control of its alien elements. In the last days of the pre-Hitler regime there were 20 times as many Jewish Government officials in Germany as had existed before the war. Israelites of international attachments were insinuating themselves into key positions in the German administrative machine. Three German Ministries only had direct relations with the Press, but in each case the official responsible for conveying news and interpreting policy to the public was a Jew. . It is from such abuses that Hitler has freed Germany.’

Mail Editor Paul Dacre sure has a lot of questions to answer ……………

Coverage of Israeli embassy story

Sarah AB, January 8th 2017, 9:16 am

This secretly filmed recording of an Israeli embassy employe and a Tory aide was sufficiently concerning to prompt a speedy statement from the Israeli embassy in London.

However some of the press coverage has been overegged.  The Mail on Sunday’s elaborate headlines indicate a more serious conspiracy than the story reveals:

Israel plot to ‘take down’ Tory minister: Astonishing undercover video captures diplomat conspiring with rival MP’s aide to smear Deputy Foreign Secretary

Israeli Embassy made vow to ‘take down’ Foreign Office deputy Sir Alan Duncan

Bombshell footage covertly filmed in restaurant, obtained by Mail on Sunday

Senior diplomat is egged on by a senior aide to another Conservative Minister

The Telegraph takes a similar line:

Israel ‘plotted to take down Tory minister’

As UKMediaWatch observes, the Guardian is comparatively restrained:

It goes with:

Israeli diplomat caught on camera plotting to ‘take down’ UK MPs

Shai Masot is recorded discussing how to discredit MPs in comments described by Israeli embassy as ‘unacceptable’

This delimits the ‘plot’ – it’s just one employe not the whole embassy or country – and includes the embassy’s response.

In response to an observation from Stephen Pollard:

I found Arieh Kovler echoing one of my own quibbles about the melodramatic coverage this story has attracted:

Intelligence officials testify on Russian hacking

Gene, January 5th 2017, 3:12 pm

Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and National Security Agency director Admiral Mike Rogers testify before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Russian hacking and propaganda related to the 2016 Presidential election.

Update: An unsurprising but key moment from the hearing:

Elor Azaria Guilty

Marc Goldberg, January 4th 2017, 9:55 pm

The Israeli soldier Elor Azaria is guilty of manslaughter.

The verdict by a military court came in early this morning.

Azaria shot dead a terrorist who had been disarmed and already shot while he lay prone on the ground in Hebron.

The terrorist stabbed two IDF soldiers before being neutralised.

Azaria cocked his weapon and shot the wounded terrorist in the head at point blank range.

According to the Times of Israel 67% of Israelis, including Netanyahu and other Members of Knesset, support a Presidential pardon.

The Minister of Defence Avigdor Lieberman notably has not come out in support of a pardon.

The case has caused a great deal of controversy in Israel and is currently getting 24 hour coverage.

The shooting was recorded.

Real Housewives of ISIS – satire or slur?

Sarah AB, January 4th 2017, 8:02 pm

In case you’ve missed it, ‘Real Housewives of ISIS’ is a sketch featured in the BBC2 comedy show Revolting – you can watch the first episode here.  Not surprisingly, it’s provoked a good deal of debate.  Many responses have been hostile, but reasons for this disapproval differ:

1) It’s demeaning to the many victims of ISIS. It could be countered that the show sits within a tradition of attacking evil – e.g. Nazism – through mockery.  Perhaps a particular difficulty with Jihadi brides is the uncertain status of the women – are they victims or perpetrators or both?  There’s an edgy uncertainty in the sketch – the women shift surreally between those two roles.

2) It’s Islamophobic. Here the obvious riposte would seem to be that many Muslims insist that ISIS is unislamic, a perversion of Islam, so how can it be Islamophobic to mock it?  And it’s quite easy to imagine ways in which this satire could have been anti-Islam, not just anti-ISIS – e.g. through bringing in crude references to Mohamed.

3) It stereotypes Muslim women:

I can understand this point – which was if anything confirmed by some aggressive responses.

However here’s a different perspective:

Now – I’m not sure that these actors really are natural hijab wearers, or indeed have a Muslim background.  But I think it’s telling that this viewer assumed they were – there’s nothing in the writing or acting which rules it out. There are many Muslim, or culturally Muslim, satires of ISIS and I didn’t feel Real Housewives of ISIS was so very different from these. Here’s a Palestinian skit, an example from Iraq, and a Danish satire on extremism and stereotypes.

Julian Assange’s new fans

Gene, January 4th 2017, 3:41 pm

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, the Australian hiding out in the Ecuadoran embassy in London to avoid facing sexual assault charges in Sweden, has some interesting new American fans.

Or for that matter the CIA, the FBI, the NSA, etc.

And if you can’t trust Julian Assange…

Let’s recall that this is the same Julian Assange whose leaks of US intelligence reports on Afghanistan endangered the lives of American troops and Afghan informants.

Admiral Mike Mullen, who chaired the joint chiefs of staff, said in 2010: “Mr Assange can say whatever he likes about the greater good he thinks he and his source are doing, but the truth is they might already have on their hands the blood of some young soldier or that of an Afghan family.”

And let’s not forget Assange’s neo-Nazi collaborator “Israel Shamir.”

Venezuela: A Corbynvista warning

Cross-Post, January 4th 2017, 2:32 pm

This is a cross-post by Paul Canning

“Negative campaigning works against other candidates but not against Corbyn,” one Smith aide said. “For a lot of people he embodies something about themselves. It’s a statement of intent about your personal identity, a personality marker to like Corbyn. So attack that and people take it personally.”

Jim Waterson signalling how a Corbyn identifying left will gladly sell out the likes of Venezuela’s starving. Watch them – If/and you help this go viral.

Even before they fell silent on Venezuela’s food crisis Jeremy Corbyn and others had failed to support Labour’s cousins in that country.

They cheered Chavismo but run away like cowards as it falls. And their acolytes say nothing.

In Venezuela there are four political parties that are sister parties to the UK’s Labour Party, fellow members of the Socialist International (the “worldwide organisation of social democratic, socialist and labour parties.”):

A member of the Democratic Action party and past vice president of the Socialist International, Henry Ramos Allup, was elected Speaker of the opposition controlled Venezuelan National Assembly in January this year.

The Venezuela Solidarity Campaign, which Corbyn and others are aligned with, have repeatedly said that these Social Democrats are ‘right wing’.  Here’s them describing Ramos Allup as ‘right wing’.

They are no more ‘right wing’ than Owen Smith, Harriet Harman or Wes Streeting is but in Venezuela this label dumped on them by the Western likes of the VSC carries far more serious weight.

Herein lies a Lenin-echo tale

All four parties have been persecuted under, first, Hugo Chavez and now Nicholas Maduro.

Leopoldo López, of Popular Will, is the most well known persecution subject. He was jailed in February 2014 on charges of public incitement to violence through supposed subliminal messages and criminal association. He had previously been subjected to corruption charges, and banned from running for office. Those charges were declared false by the Inter-American Court of Human Rights.

Chilean José Antonio Viera-Gallo tried to visit López in 2014 in a mission from the Socialist International and was denied access. Viera-Gallo said:

In a dictatorship, there are no rights whatsoever, and one is left at the mercy of power. Yesterday, we confirmed human right violations against a political leader.

In June this year the socialist former Spanish Prime minister Zapatero finally met López.

Amnesty International have deemed López a Prisoner of Conscience and have said that:

“The charges brought against Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo López,” was a “smack of a politically motivated attempt to silence dissent in the country.”

Guadalupe Marengo, Amnesty International Americas Program Deputy Director, called on Venezuelan authorities to:

Either present solid evidence to substantiate the charges against López or release him immediately and unconditionally … Amnesty International has not seen evidence to substantiate these charges. This is an affront to justice and free assembly.

The (UK) Venezuela Solidarity Campaign (VSC, whose prominent left-wing British supporters I called out) have called López “right wing” – have called any opposition ‘right wing’ – and has disseminated Venezuelan government propaganda against him.

The group have said about protests against food shortages and repression:

The calls for street action from the opposition, [amounts] to destabilizing the country.

This is the language of Putin, of Lukashenko. This is Stalinism. To underline that Kremlinesque 2013 post, the VSC specifically tied the social democrat López to “fascists”.

In this they echo the Venezuela government who just called the Chilean Foreign Minister, who served under Allende, a ‘Pinochetista’ for daring to inquire about the arrest of one of its citizens, the lawyer Braulio Jatar.

Jatar’s imprisonment brings the number of political prisoners in Venezuela to 95.

‘Man of peace’

I have looked and cannot find any contacts between Corbyn, or Ken Livingstone (for that matter), with Social Democrats in Venezuela.

Corbyn has never, no instance I can find, defended López.

Nor Manuel Rosales, another prominent (ran for President, exiled) Social Democrat persecuted by Chavismo.

Neither had he any comment on the massive corruption called out by Chavistas themselves.

Jack Staples-Butler’s masterful, long-form complete demolition of Corbyn et al demonstrates how none of them – Corbyn, Jones et al – payed any heed, none. to even Venezuelan civil society, NGOs or trade unionists.

All of them were so bewitched, and, as Jack demonstrates, the 1930s, Orwell-Spain, parallels are so exact.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

That they did not know is impossible

In a 2013 encounter on Al-Jazeera Corbyn was called out on his Chavismo support with critics citing corruption, manipulation of elections, and alliances with dictatorships like Iran and Syria.

His answer – noteworthy angry – was to point to ‘what Venezuela was like before Chavez’ and the fact that Chavez had won elections. He denied that Chavez has clamped down on the media and described opposition criticism of Chavez in the media as “libelous”

Since 2003, Freedom House has ranked Venezuela as “not free” concerning press freedom. Concerns about freedom of the press in Venezuela have been raised by Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, the Inter American Press Association, the International Press Institute, Reporters without Borders, representatives of the Catholic Church, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, and others.

“[Chavez] was not a very efficient dictator because he allowed so much opposition to carry on,” Corbyn said.

I refer you again to Jack Staples-Butler’s surgical demolition of Corbyn et al on this point. Jack takes apart every talking point from Corbyn, Owen Jones etc from this period and shines sunlight on it.

Corbyn knew. Of course he knew.  He knows now. Ask him and watch the ‘man of peace’ dissolve before your eyes. Ask.

In his last recorded comments on Venezuela in June 2015 Corbyn did not include anything – not one word – on the grim situation with hunger in Venezuela, never mind the international outcry from fellow Social Democrats over the imprisonment of López. Almost the entire focus was on supposed American imperialism.

Now he deletes all comment on Venezuela from his website.

Do not tell me they did not know. Owen Jones, Burgon, Abbott – FFS Milne. They all knew.

Damn any unheard Venezuelan Social Democrat who complained. Shiraz Socialist:

Essential to any Bonapartist regime is the role of the army. Chávez was a career soldier and this conditions his outlook and politics. This is not simply because he tried to seize power in 1992 through a military coup. It is widely recognised that Chávez militarised politics in Venezuela.

Chávezs made it clear in interviews with sympathetic journalists such as Marta Harnecker and the hero-worshipping Richard Gott  that a reconstructed “civilian-military alliance” was the key to his politics. His organisation, the MBR-200, formed in the early 1980s, was made up largely of middle level officers, with others in a secondary role.

The armed forces have been central from the beginning of Chávez’s rule.

The military in now running the economy. The military is now starving the populace for profit.

Let me underline that again. Maduro has let the military run food and they are profiting from it while people starve.

One assumes this is fine by Corbyn et al but who knows? No journalist has asked them about it.

Serious people say this will come to a financial head in April. Jack Staples-Butler has ideas on who the Chavista apologists’ fall guy will be

Will they get away with this?

As Caracas Chronicles noted when Nick Cohen demolished the remaining left support for Chavismo earlier this year:

It’s been years since there was a serious argument to be had about the Bolivarian Revolution. The symbolic bookend to the debate, for me, came when Noam Chomsky broke with Chávez over his treatment of judge Afiuni.

This is true except in the deaf/dumb left organised by the VSC in the UK, and exemplified by the Labour leader and still backed by big unions and still left alone by UK media, even unto the Mail …

This is from last August.

They sold out fellow Venezuelan socialists.  Corbyn stood by and watched. Let this be a lesson to UK Labour.

He failed to defend Social Democrats in the face of kleptocratic so-called Leninists. They cheered an experiment that failed.

You got the point from all this?

Losing My Religion

Lucy Lips, January 3rd 2017, 9:33 am

This unlovely assortment of speakers will be touring the UK in April with a view to countering both ‘external threats’ and ‘internal doubts’.  You can read more about Omar Suleiman here. If you need to be reminded of Yasir Qadhi’s views, here’s a handy compilation. Paul Berman is very good on Tariq Ramadan – and, perhaps less predictably, Mehdi Hasan’s takedown is worth a watch too. Here’s habibi on Abu Eesa Niamatullah.

The publicity material for this event, sponsored by MEND, warns that Muslims are under threat:

As Muslims come under pressure to maintain their creed in this difficult period of history, the numbers being lost as they succumb to ideological challenges is frightening.

People are confused about their identities. People are losing their religion.

But some people may not be losing their religion so much as abandoning a puritanical or ‘normative’ interpretation of Islam. I suspect these speakers are just as worried by the many British Muslims who – in a range of ways – are following an Islam which is broadly secular, liberal and tolerant, as they are by Muslims who have left their faith completely.

“Stop calling groups of voters stupid”

Gene, January 2nd 2017, 5:08 pm

To paraphrase the movie publicists, if you follow only one Twitter account in 2017, make it this one.

Chris Arnade is a former Wall Street bond trader who observed first-hand how the financial industry has screwed ordinary people. He now travels the US chronicling the stories of struggling people in left-behind communities.

Yes. I’ve seen and heard too many nominal progressives doing just this. The first step to winning majorities in coming elections is to stop doing it.

